55" LG Video Wall LV75A SERIES

55" LG Video Wall LV75A SERIES

55LV75A

55" LG Video Wall LV75A SERIES

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55“ (139cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Viewing Angle (HxV)

    178° x 178°

  • Supported Colours

    Black

  • Response Time

    12ms (G to G)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off

    0.5W

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • DPM

    0.5W (RGB), 0.7W (HDMI)

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving

    230W/120W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Time, Information, Temprature Sensor, Languages,Position/Size, DPM Select, File Play with USB,PIP/PBP, Tile mode, Source Selection, Auto config/Phase, ISM Method, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving, Auto power/Source Memory, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    2.25mm (L/T)/1.25mm (R/B)

  • Weight (head)

    23kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1353mm x 850mm x 255mm

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)

    1213.4mm x 684.2mm x 88.5mm

  • Packed Weight

    30.3kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

CONNECTIVITY INPUT

  • Digital

    DVI-D (1), HDMI (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

  • Analog

    RGB (1), Shared Component (1), AV (1)

  • Audio

    PC Audio In (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)

  • USB

    Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT

  • Digital

    Display Port (1)

  • Audio

    Audio Out (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B"/CE/KCC/C-Tick

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes/Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

ACCESSORY

  • Included

    RC, DP Cable, Manual, Tiling Guide, Power Cable, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Screw

  • Optional

    600 x 400 (AP-WX60), WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.