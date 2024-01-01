SVH7E Series

About Cookies on This Site

55SVH7E-A

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" (139cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    700 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 3%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    0.44 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8 kg

  • Carton Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,353.0 x 855.0 x 263.0 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.6 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

  • KEY FEATURE

    Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Smart Energy Saving, Contents Scheduling(USB, Internal Memory), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Calibration Mode, Content Rotation, OSD Portrait Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, Still Image Diagnosis, HDMI-CEC1),Wake on LAN, Fail Over, No Signal Image (Up to 5MB), Embedded Template, Check Screen (via Pixel Sensor), OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
    1) Compatibility may differ by equipment.

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption -Typ.

    170W

  • Power Consumption - Max.

    220 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.