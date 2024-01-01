About Cookies on This Site

All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC018-GN2

All-in-one Smart Series

(0)
Front view

LG LED All-in-One Smart Series

The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*One:Quick Share dongle shown is not included with the product.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the LAEC and its built-in speaker, installed in the meeting room.

All-in-One
LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

The LAEC series is a 136 (345.44cm) large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. It does not require controller connections or module configuration.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools* such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

*The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the LAEC series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.

*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

Easy Installation

The installation process of the All-in-One Smart series is very simple. After securing two cabinets which are included in the flight kit, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

*Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.

A person replaces one of the LED modules from the front by using the magnetic tool provided.

Quick Maintenance

The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Installation Accessories

The product is offered with the flight case which includes items such as landscape wall mount and tools for installation.* The motorized stand is available as an optional* additional accessory. With this stand, you can adjust the height of the screen including stand from 2.0 m to 2.5 m.

The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.

*Optional Motorised Stand available for Purchase Separately.

The meeting room is equipped with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAEC series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LAEC series supports Crestron Connected®* and other AV systems for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LAEC series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services.

*LG ConnectedCare' needs to purchase separately.

Key Feature

  • Pixel Pitch: 1.875 mm
  • Screen Size: 163" (Full HD)
  • Brightness: 500 nit
  • Embedded System Controller
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Dedicated Accessories : Wall Mount, Motorized Stand (Optional)
All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAEC018-GN2

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.88

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x168.75

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    284,444

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x12 (Total 144)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

     3,604x2,029x45.5 (Thickest 81)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    7.29

  • Weight of the screen

    190

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.98

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    302

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,030

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,200

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    880

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    7,506

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    3,004

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.