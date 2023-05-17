About Cookies on This Site

The Meeting Point Sydney Airport: LG Digital Signage Solutions for Transportation

The Meeting Point Sydney Airport: LG Digital Signage Solutions for Transportation

05/17/2023

Sydney, Australia

    The Meeting Point Sydney Airport: LG Digital Signage Solutions for Transportation

    Sydney International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Australia and also one of Australia's most important pieces of infrastructure. It is our international gateway and an essential part of our transport network, connecting to more than 90 destinations worldwide. Over the past few years, Sydney Airport has constantly been improving its customer experience by using LG Display solutions, including 24/7 commercial displays, Hight Brightness displays, IP-rated outdoor displays, and most recently, the brand new LG 136" All-in-one LAEC015 LED Display solution at the T1 Terminal!

    Check out our highlights video above showcasing how smooth the installation process was and how Terminal 1 has been modernised and innovated with the LG Display solutions!

    At LG, we define Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, resulting in changes to how you communicate to customers and operate internally. Because digital transformation will look different for every company, therefore LG Business Solutions team has developed a 4-step process that guides you through your digital transformation journey!

