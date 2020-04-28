We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Applies to all products commercialized by LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean.
- Subject to the terms and conditions included in our general LG warranty policies.
- This extension of the warranty period is granted only for the repair of our products.
- The warranty service will be provided by the LG service network nationwide in each country.
- Countries that apply: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Belize, Guyana, Barbados, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica and St. Vincent.
- It is necessary that you get in contact with you when you have this incidents with you product with end of life warranties
We just opened back our phone lines for you, so we can take care of your needs.
Contact Us
Or visit us online:
Jamaica 1-800-234-2675
El Salvador 00-800-6309
Honduras 800-2791-9270
Nicaragua 001-800-507-0007
Costa Rica 0-800-507-5454
Dominican Republic 1-800-751-5454
Panama 800-5454
Guatemala 1-801-422-5454
Venezuela 0-800-542-4477
Puerto Rico 001-800-510-9564
Trinidad y Tobago 1-877-490-9112
