For LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean, your satisfaction is our main objective.





For this reason, due to the state of emergency COVID-19 decreed by the government of your country, and having subsequently ordered the temporary closure of commercial establishments, we offer you a partial extension of the warranty period of your LG product, applicable only to warranties that expire during the aforementioned closure of commercial establishments. For your convenience, we will extend the warranty period up to thirty (30) calendar days after said closure is suspended.





Terms and Conditions

Applies to all products commercialized by LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean.

Subject to the terms and conditions included in our general LG warranty policies.

This extension of the warranty period is granted only for the repair of our products.

The warranty service will be provided by the LG service network nationwide in each country.

Countries that apply: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Belize, Guyana, Barbados, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica and St. Vincent.

It is necessary that you get in contact with you when you have this incidents with you product with end of life warranties