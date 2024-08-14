Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

La mujer está afuera manejando el aire acondicionado de la casa desde su celular.

Descubre electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ

La tecnología ThinQ permite la conectividad de un hogar inteligente con Wifi

Descubre electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ Google Play Descubre electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ App Store de Apple

Funciones recomendadas en tu asistente de hogar

Conéctate y mantén tu hogar bajo control desde donde estés

La aplicación LG ThinQ te permite conectarte fácilmente con tu electrodoméstico como nunca antes. Incluso cuando estás afuera, puedes manejar tu electrodoméstico de manera remota

Control simple con asistente de voz

Pídele exactamente lo que necesitas a tu electrodoméstico con solo decirlo y el altavoz con AI escuchará y revisará el ciclo para mantenerte al tanto

Mantenimiento eficiente del producto

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ, chequea tu electrodoméstico, descarga nuevos ciclos, controla el uso de la energía y mucho más.

Hay un teléfono móvil en el suelo redondo en el fondo beige y hay una imagen de electrodomésticos en cinco círculos redondos con el teléfono móvil en el centro

Escanear para
descubrir
 LG ThinQ

Ponte en marcha con ThinQ

Administra todos tus dispositivos desde un solo lugar ya sea desde tu casa, afuera o descansando en la playa. Toca el botón "+" para ver cómo puedes instalar la aplicación.

Hay un teléfono móvil en el suelo redondo en el fondo beige y hay una imagen de electrodomésticos en seis círculos redondos con el teléfono móvil en el centro

Cómo descargar la aplicación LG ThinQ

Paso 1. Descargar la aplicación de ThinQ
Busca la aplicación LG ThinQ en Google Play o en la App Store de Apple en un teléfono inteligente.

 

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión
Inicia sesión con tu cuenta LG si ya tienes una.

 

Paso 3. Agregar un dispositivo
¡Has llegado a la página principal de la aplicación de LG ThinQ! Ahora tienes que conectar tus dispositivos LG.

 

Paso 4. Seleccionar un dispositivo
Selecciona a qué dispositivo quieres conectarte.

 

Paso 5. ¡Adelante!
Accede a tus dispositivos usando la aplicación de ThinQ.

El proceso de instalación de la aplicación de LG ThinQ se explica por orden en las seis imágenes del teléfono

Conexión opcional a altavoz con AI - Conectarse con Google Home

1. Abre la app Google Home y toca ""Agregar"".
2. Presiona ""+"" para agregar tus dispositivos.
3. Busca LG ThinQ e inicia sesión con la cuenta ThinQ.

Ayuda de google

Conectar a Google Home

Conexión opcional a altavoz con AI - Conectarse con Amazon Alexa

1. Abre la aplicación de Amazon Alexa y dirígete al menú.
2. Toca ""Habilidades y Juegos"".
3. Busca LG ThinQ e inicia sesión con la cuenta ThinQ.

Ayuda de amazon

Conectar a Amazon Alexa

Logotipo de Google Play
Para usuarios de Android
Logotipo de App Store
Para usuarios de iOS

Registro fácil en un solo paso

Cómo registrar tu dispositivo con el código QR

Paso 1. Haz clic o toca en ""+ Agregar un dispositivo""
Paso 2. Selecciona ""Escanear QR"" de las opciones
Paso 3. Escanea el código QR en tu dispositivo
Paso 4. El dispositivo ahora está registrado
*Los modelos sin el QR pueden registrarse manualmente ingresando el número de serie

*El escaneo rápido de QR se puede utilizar en productos con conexión Wifi fabricados a partir de enero de 2022.

Ubicación del código QR de LG ThinQ

Muestra el refrigerador y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Refrigerador

Muestra la cava y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Cava

Muestra un WashTower™ y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

WashTower™

Muestra la lavadora/secadora y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Lavadora/Secadora

Muestra la minilavadora 1 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Minilavadora 1

Muestra la minilavadora 2 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Minilavadora 2

Muestra la lavadora de carga superior y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Lavadora de carga superior

Muestra el sistema de vapor Styler y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Sistema de vapor Styler

Muestra la aspiradora y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Aspiradora

Muestra la lavadora robótica y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Lavadora robótica

Muestra el aire acondicionado1 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Aire acondicionado1

Muestra el aire acondicionado2 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Aire acondicionado2

Muestra el aire acondicionado portátil y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Aire acondicionado portátil

Muestra el purificador de aire1 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de aire1

Muestra el purificador de aire2 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de aire2

Muestra el purificador de aire3 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de aire3

Muestra el purificador de aire4 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de aire4

Muestra el purificador de aire5 y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de aire5

Muestra el deshumidificador de aire y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Deshumidificador de aire

Muestra la cocina/el horno y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Cocina/Horno

Muestra estufa y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Placa de cocción

Muestra el horno de microondas y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Horno de microondas

Muestra el lavavajillas y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Lavavajillas

Muestra el purificador de agua y la ubicación del sticker con su código QR.

Purificador de agua

PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES

Toca el botón "+" para ver las respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes.

Hay un buscador en la pantalla.

P. ¿Cómo añado un producto en la aplicación LG ThinQ?

Añade productos en la aplicación ThinQ usando la función ""Añadir"".

 

1. En la pantalla de inicio, toca ""+ Agregar un dispositivo"" > ""Seleccionar dispositivo""
Toca el botón ""Agregar un dispositivo"" en la pantalla de inicio y toca ""Seleccionar dispositivo"".
2. Selecciona el producto de la lista de productos.
Luego, sigue las instrucciones. Selecciona el ícono del producto.

 

*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. Cuando intento añadir un aire acondicionado aparece un mensaje que dice "La contraseña de la red 'LG_AC_~~~' es incorrecta"

Para la red ""LG_AC_XXXX"", ingrese los últimos cuatro caracteres ""XXXX"" del nombre de la red dos veces sin espacios en el campo de contraseña.
Las contraseñas distinguen entre mayúsculas y minúsculas, así que inténtalo de nuevo introduciendo las mayúsculas y las minúsculas como corresponda.
Pantalla para introducir la contraseña de Wifi.

 

*Ten en cuenta que en iPhone es posible que esté activada la función que pone en mayúsculas automáticamente la primera letra de una entrada o de la primera palabra después de un punto.
*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. Cuando intento añadir un producto, me aparece una imagen de un enrutador con un mensaje que dice "Sin conexión de red"

- Antes de añadir un producto a ThinQ, asegúrate de que tu smartphone esté correctamente conectado a internet.
Si continúas teniendo problemas para conectarte a internet, chequea la conexión de tu enrutador.
- Este mensaje puede aparecer si el enrutador está lejos. Si el enrutador no se puede mover o tú no puedes acercarte a él, instala un amplificador de Wifi e intenta nuevamente.
- Intenta nuevamente después de desconectar o reiniciar enrutador.

 

*Si no puedes proceder al siguiente paso para agregar tu producto, cierra la aplicación y ábrela nuevamente.
*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. ¿Se puede usar la frecuencia 5GHz de Wifi cuando uso los electrodomésticos desde la aplicación ThinQ?

Los electrodomésticos LG Electronics y la aplicación ThinQ solo admiten la frecuencia de 2.4GHz de Wifi.

 

*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del product

P. ¿Cuáles son las especificaciones de smartphones recomendadas para usar la aplicación ThinQ?

Requisitos del sistema operativo Android
La aplicación ThinQ admite el sistema operativo Android 7.0 o posterior. Los smartphones con una versión de Android 6.0.1 o anterior deben actualizar su sistema operativo para usar la última versión de la aplicación.

Requisitos del sistema operativo iOS
La aplicación ThinQ admite el sistema operativo iOS 12.0 o posterior. Los smartphones con una versión de iOS 10.3 o anterior deben actualizar su sistema operativo para usar la última versión de la aplicación.

*Consulta los enlaces de Playstore y App Store para obtener la información más precisa y actualizada.
Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detahttps://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342ple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

 

*Puede haber algunas limitaciones al usar la aplicación debido a otras especificaciones del smartphone, además de la versión del sistema operativo.
• RAM: 2GB
• Resolución: 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Almacenamiento disponible: 377.2MB
*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. ¿Cómo uso la función Smart Diagnosis?

Smart Diagnosis es una función que diagnostica posibles causas de fallas en los productos. Sigue los pasos a continuación si tienes productos que tengan el logotipo de Smart Diagnosis.

1. En la pantalla de inicio, ve a la parte superior izquierda Menú > Smart Diagnosis
Toca el ícono del menú superior izquierdo en la Pantalla de inicio y selecciona ""Smart Diagnosis"".
2. Después de seleccionar el producto, procede con el Smart Diagnosis siguiendo la guía.
La pantalla de Smart Diagnosis se muestra después de seleccionar el producto.

 

*Si no se admite el Smart Diagnosis con Wifi, intenta iniciar el Audible Smart Diagnosis siguiendo las instrucciones que aparecen en la pantalla de la aplicación. Ten en cuenta que se produce un sonido de diagnóstico mientras Audible Smart Diagnosis está en curso.
*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. ¿Qué debo hacer si cambié mi enrutador?

Si cambiaste el enrutador donde están ubicados tus productos, también debes modificar
la red de los productos registrados en tu aplicación. Si no lo haces, es posible que no puedas usar estos productos.

1. En el menú superior izquierdo de la Pantalla de inicio de la aplicación, > selecciona ""Ajustes del dispositivo"".
Toca el ícono del menú superior izquierdo en la pantalla de inicio y selecciona ""Ajustes del dispositivo"".
2. De la lista, elige el producto cuya red quieres modificar.
Selecciona una tarjeta de producto de la lista y toca ""Modificar red.""
3. Reinicia la red de Wifi siguiendo las instrucciones en pantalla.

 

*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

P. ¿Eres usuario de iPhone y tienes problemas a la hora de agregar productos en tu aplicación ThinQ?

Si no puedes agregar productos en tu iPhone con iOS 14, es posible que ThinQ no tenga los permisos de acceso adecuados. ThinQ requiere el acceso a las siguientes configuraciones:

1. Activar la opción ""Red local""
Para agregar productos a ThinQ, tu teléfono necesita estar conectado a tu red local. Asegúrate de que la red Wifi esté conectada y de que se haya dado permiso de acceso a ThinQ.
Ampliar el menú de la red local en los ajustes del iPhone

2. Permitir acceso a la ""Ubicación""
Ampliar el menú de la ubicación en los ajustes del iPhone
1) Selecciona ""Ubicación""
2) Selecciona ""Mientras esté usando esta aplicación"" o ""Siempre.""
3) Activa la opción ""Ubicación precisa""
La opción ""Ubicación precisa"" permite que la aplicación encuentre productos con mayor precisión.
Al usar la ubicación, puedes controlar los productos a distancia y usar las funciones de automatización y encontrar centros de atención al cliente conforme a tu ubicación.
Una vez que hayas configurado todo, intenta añadir tu producto nuevamente.

 

*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.
*Consulta las políticas de Apple para obtener la información más actualizada: https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870

P. ¿Cómo cambio el idioma predeterminado de la aplicación dentro de la misma región?

Cambiar el idioma predeterminado de la aplicación ThinQ dentro de la misma configuración regional solo se permite para algunas regiones (países). Puedes cambiar la configuración del idioma siguiendo los pasos a continuación.

1. En la pantalla de inicio, dirígete al Menú de la parte superior izquierda y toca el ícono de Configuración de la parte superior derecha.
Toca el ícono del menú superior izquierdo en la Pantalla de inicio y selecciona ""Ajustes de la aplicación"" en la parte superior derecha.
2. Selecciona ""Idioma"" para verificar y modificar el idioma.

 

*La pantalla que se muestra en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que aparece en la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de los productos y servicios puede variar dependiendo de los modelos que poseas, tu región o país o las versiones de la aplicación y del producto.

LG ThinQ, productos para ti

Los electrodomésticos compatibles con LG ThinQ están diseñados para adaptarse exactamente a tus necesidades y mejorar tu día a día.
Busca a continuación los productos LG ThinQ que mejorarán tu vida.

refrigerador
REFRIGERADORES CONGELADORES
Aire acondicionado
AIRE ACONDICIONADO
una lavadora
LAVADORAS
una secadora
SECADORAS
Sistema de vapor Styler
SISTEMA DE VAPOR STYLER
Aspiradora
ASPIRADORA
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 