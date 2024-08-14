Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido Premium 3.1.3 Canales, Compatibilidad perfecta para OLED C2, C3, Tecnología Meridian, WIFI, Dolby Atmos, Bracket incluido.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Barra de sonido Premium 3.1.3 Canales, Compatibilidad perfecta para OLED C2, C3, Tecnología Meridian, WIFI, Dolby Atmos, Bracket incluido.

SC9S

Barra de sonido Premium 3.1.3 Canales, Compatibilidad perfecta para OLED C2, C3, Tecnología Meridian, WIFI, Dolby Atmos, Bracket incluido.

(0)
Vista en ángulo frontal de la barra de sonido y el woofer

Vista diagonal del televisor LG OLED Serie C y la barra de sonido SC9S. Las luces se muestran en la barra de sonido para resaltar el soporte WOW de la barra de sonido SC9S. En la parte inferior izquierda, se amplían las imágenes del soporte WOW.


El WOW Bracket combina a la perfección con tu LG OLED evo Serie C y soundbar.

Disfruta de tu LG OLED evo C Series en la pared o en un stand con el WOW Bracket.

Un cortometraje de diseño de la barra de sonido LG SC9S. Reproduce el video.

Sinergia que completa toda
una nueva experiencia

La barra de sonido LG es perfecta para los televisores LG. La mejor sinergia entre televisor y barra de sonido lleva su experiencia de entretenimiento a un nivel completamente nuevo. Disfrútalos con una brisa.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

**Tiene un soporte exclusivo que es compatible con LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195 cm/77 pulgadas,164 cm/65 pulgadas,139 cm/55 pulgadas.

Soporte WOW

Se adapta perfectamente a la LG OLED evo Serie C

Un soporte exclusivo te permite colocar la barra de sonido en la posición correcta para que puedas escuchar el mejor sonido. Ya sea como soporte o montado en la pared, tu barra de sonido crea un sonido óptimo con un diseño elegante.

Un video clip está disponible en lo anterior. A continuación se muestran 3 imágenes filtradas en gris, un soporte, un soporte y un televisor montado en la pared desde la izquierda.

*Soporte compatible con LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195 cm/77 pulgadas, 164 cm/65 pulgadas, 139 cm/55 pulgadas

WOW Orchestra

Una barra de sonido que funciona en armonía con el sonido de su televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG ofrece un sonido en perfecta armonía con el televisor LG. Utilice tanto el sonido del televisor LG como el de la barra de sonido LG a la vez para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia acústica. Sienta hasta el último detalle del sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas de sonido de color azul con figuras variadas.

*Imágenes simuladas. 
*TV compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Las TV compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.
*Ten en cuenta que los servicios pueden no estar disponibles en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.
*La WOW Orchestra puede variar según el modelo de la soundbar.

Interfaz WOW

Controle la barra de sonido desde la interfaz de su televisor LG

Controle su barra de sonido desde su televisor LG con un solo control remoto. Con un solo clic del control remoto, puede ver el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en la pantalla del televisor. Por ejemplo, controlar el volumen, comprobar el estado de la conexión e incluso seleccionar un modo de sonido.

*Imágenes simuladas. 

*TV compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Las TV compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*Ten en cuenta que los servicios pueden no estar disponibles en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.

*La WOW Orchestra puede variar según el modelo de la soundbar.

WOWCAST

Conéctese inalámbricamente a su televisor LG

Disfrute del contenido sin cables ni distracciones de sonido. LG WOWCAST conecta inalámbricamente la barra de sonido LG Soundbar* y el televisor LG para ofrecer un sonido de alta calidad de una forma más conveniente. Experimente la potencia de Dolby Atmos para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio más envolvente.

*Imágenes simuladas. 

*TV compatibles con WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Las TV compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

*Ten en cuenta que los servicios pueden no estar disponibles en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.

*WOWCAST Ready puede variar según el modelo de la soundbar.

Experimenta el sonido con calidad de cine

La barra de sonido LG se combina con Dolby Atmos, DTS:X e IMAX Enhanced para llevar un sonido de cine a tu sala de estar. Te envuelve en un sonido claro y realista desde todos los lados, colocándote en el centro de tus películas favoritas para obtener un sonido potente y real en cada escena.

Se emiten ondas sonoras azules de diversas formas desde la barra de sonido y el televisor por toda la sala de estar.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca registrada de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La primera barra de sonido Dolby Atmos del mundo
con Triple Canal de Salida Superior

Conoce los primeros canales triples de salida superior del mundo. Lo que significa que LG Soundbar SC9S ofrece un escenario sonoro más amplio y rico. Disfruta de la experiencia de sonido más inmersiva en casa.

Se coloca una barra de sonido en el gabinete y las ondas de sonido con un círculo azul surgen de la barra de sonido justo en frente del televisor.

El sonido espacial de triple nivel crea
una cúpula de sonido virtual

LG Soundbar SC9S supera los límites de la experiencia de entretenimiento. La barra de sonido presenta sonido espacial de triple nivel, una experiencia de sonido más inmersiva y precisa. Mediante el uso de un motor 3D relacionado con HRTF (función de transferencia relacionada con la cabeza), la barra de sonido crea una capa intermedia virtual. Significa que las capas de sonido generan un sonido envolvente sofisticado que solo experimentarías en el cine.

Las ondas de sonido de 3 capas en forma de cúpula azul cubren la barra de sonido y el televisor colgados en la pared de la sala de estar.

*'Sonido espacial de triple nivel' está disponible en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetizan para crear un campo sonoro.
***Si no hay un altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Siente el rugido del bajo

Siente graves más fuertes y profundos en tus canciones y películas favoritas. El subwoofer inalámbrico toca notas bajas con facilidad, con mayor volumen y calidad de graves transmitida a una distancia más larga.

Se coloca una barra de sonido en el gabinete. Junto a un subwoofer inalámbrico colocado en el suelo. Los gráficos de sonido azul salen del altavoz de subgraves.

Sinergia que completa toda una nueva experiencia

Experimenta contenido excepcional

Conecta tu LG Soundbar SC9S a una consola o reproductor de Blu-ray para sumergirte en tus juegos, programas de TV y películas favoritos. Tu barra de sonido ofrece una experiencia de visualización sin retrasos con la mejor imagen y sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor se colocan sobre la mesa blanca y se muestran 7 caballos blancos en el televisor.

4K Pass-through mantiene
Alta calidad

La barra de sonido LG transmite datos en 4K sin perder calidad. Para que puedas disfrutar tanto de audio como de video impresionantes con conexiones mínimas.

La barra de sonido se coloca en el gabinete y la escena del juego de carreras se muestra en el televisor conectado a la barra de sonido. Una consola de juegos está en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen sostenida con dos manos.

VRR/ALLM mejora tu experiencia de juego

La barra de sonido LG está diseñada para ofrecer la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) hasta 120Hz. Su tiempo de respuesta casi instantáneo te brinda una ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia de visualización realista. El modo automático de baja latencia (ALLM) permite una visualización e interactividad fluidas y sin retrasos.

*Tanto el televisor como la barra de sonido deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.
**La consola debe ser compatible con VRR. Sin embargo, el paso de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60Hz.

LG OLED C se coloca en la pared, debajo LG Sound Bar SC9S se coloca a través de un soporte exclusivo. El subwoofer se coloca debajo. La televisión muestra una escena de conciertos.

Disfruta de los servicios de streaming de música HD

Reproduce música en tu barra de sonido. Es compatible con Spotify y Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar es compatible con MQA (Master Quality Audio) que ofrece audio de alta calidad a través de una conexión Bluetooth/Wi-Fi.

*Se requiere grabación oficial de MQA.

La barra de sonido está colgada en la pared con el televisor justo encima. Las ondas de sonido se cruzan entre ellos cambiando sus colores de rojo a azul.

Conéctate a la plataforma que usas

Las barras de sonido LG tienen una compatibilidad más amplia para trabajar con Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Controla la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es una marca registrada de Google LLC.
***El Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.
****Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

LG Smart Up-Mixer te permite
Escuchar sonido mejorado

Escucha el sonido más rico con las barras de sonido LG. Tiene LG Smart Up-Mixer, que convierte audio de 2 canales en sonido envolvente multicanal para una inmersión de sonido más rica.

*Disponible en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Deportes, Juego.
**La salida de 9.1.5 canales depende de la configuración del canal.

AI Room Calibration Pro actualizado
Ofrece el sonido más óptimo

LG Soundbar considera el sonido en el espacio en el que se encuentra. Con una calibración de sala AI mejorada, su barra de sonido ofrece el sonido óptimo. Al hace coincidir las frecuencias de referencia en un rango extendido de 400Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste de sonido automático que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante el uso de algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sónico de la barra de sonido.

LG AI Sound Pro optimiza el sonido
para varios contenidos

Disfruta de tu contenido con modos de sonido especializados: AI Sound Pro. Analiza de forma inteligente su contenido para ofrecer un sonido óptimo, ya sea que esté viendo películas, poniéndose al día con las noticias o escuchando música.

 

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

Más información

Una foto aérea del bosque verde

Los cubos grises con diferentes alturas se colocan al azar.

Fabricado con plástico reciclado.

UL ha validado la barra de sonido LG como productos ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algunas partes del cuerpo de la barra de sonido usan plástico reciclado. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico para la producción de barras de sonido portátiles.

*La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos.

La caja de la barra de sonido se coloca en el lado derecho de la imagen, abierta para mostrar su material de relleno de espuma EPS.

Empaques de Pulpa Reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS porque el empaque interno se cambió de espuma EPS (espuma de poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, ensayo y certificación.
**La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos, la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Tecla especial

  • Número de Canales

    3.1.3

  • Potencia de salida

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • IMAX mejorado

  • WOW Orquesta

  • Principal

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806091971340

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Estándar

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Subir bit / Subir muestra

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Wi-Fi

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

  • USB

    1

  • Compatible con Alexa

  • Conéctese a Spotify

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Compatible con Google Home

  • Óptico

    1

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Pasante

  • Pasante (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    3.1.3

  • Número de altavoces

    9 EA

  • Potencia de salida

    400 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

  • IMAX mejorado

  • AAC

  • AAC+

  • MQA

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    4.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

  • Peso bruto

    22.7 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

  • Soporte sinérgico para TV

  • Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    37 W

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    38 W

