The controller of Personal Data is: SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS INC (hereinafter "SEB").

Registered office: LG Business Center, Calle Aquilino de la Guardia y Calle 48 Este, Urb. Marbella, Ciudad de Panamá

Phone: +34 919 04 93 90

Email: legal@searchengine.group

Web: www.searchengine.group

Contact information

SEB offers you different contact channels in relation to the queries you are interested in making regarding privacy.

You can contact us at the addresses listed in the previous section.

You can also contact us by phone or through the website in its "contact" section depending on your preferences.

Personal Information

"Personal Information" is information that identifies you personally, or information from which you are identifiable, such as your name, address, telephone number, email address, company name or in some cases your IP address where this can be used to identify you.

Respect for your privacy is essential for SEB, so we want to inform you with complete transparency of the processing that we can perform with your personal data so that you can make a decision about it. Therefore, we ask that you take a moment to read this Privacy Policy.

The main objective of our Privacy Policy is to ensure full compliance with current regulations on data protection and privacy and security in the processing of your personal data.

SEB is inspired by the processing of personal data provided by you, among others, in the Principles of Transparency, Lawfulness, Proactive Responsibility, Data Minimization, Pseudonymization and Deletion.

Thus, with a merely declarative and non-limitative spirit, SEB undertakes to faithfully and strictly comply with the following regulation

Data Protection Law No. 51 of 2008 and its amendments

How we use your personal information:

We treat your data in accordance with the consent you have given us in cases where SEB is not based on another legal basis. Such as those related to the sale of products, bank details, billing for commercial purposes, return of products purchased. In any case, you can always revoke the consent that you have provided us. The provision of services and products of our company enter into contracts and allow their subsequent execution. The treatment of the data to be carried out may vary depending on the service or product. Satisfy SEB's legitimate business interests, for example, fraud prevention, maintaining the security of our network and services. In these cases, we always evaluate our business interests to ensure that they do not conflict with your rights. Also, in some cases, you have the right to object to these treatments. In this policy we collect all the rights that protect you. Comply with a legal obligation, such as, comply with our accounting and tax obligations, or retain your traffic data to comply with current legislation on data conservation, among others.

In accordance with the stated purposes, your personal data will be used to:

Information messages:

We will contact you to keep you updated with information about the purchase contract that you conclude with us, It has the sole purpose of giving you the right to benefit from the Service that will be provided by us regarding to the following services as an example but not limited to Billing, payments, Reimbursement, Administrative management of returns,

We collect anonymous information, not associated with its owner and aggregated to improve the service.

How long will we keep your data?

The data provided will be kept by the data subject. If you run the "download" option, your data will be canceled from the file created from our general communications.

As a general rule your data will be kept encrypted and protected for as long as the law determines, or for as long as the relationship with the supplier of the products you purchase from us requires, we refer you to the supplier’s privacy policy, and at a minimum, as long as you remain a SEB customer and for six years after your last contact or you cease to be, after the retention period your data will be completely deleted from our systems .

What is the legitimacy for the processing of your data?

Purchases or any products and services from us;

You contact us through our channels;

Visits or browses our Website or other SEB websites;

When your information is publicly and legally available, its use is permitted; Or

Because you are a customer

To offer you the best experience in the management of cookies, we have classified them into four categories, according to their purpose: Techniques, Comfort, Performance and Advertising. You can activate and deactivate directly from this website each of the mentioned categories of cookies (with the sole exception of Technical cookies, which are strictly necessary). In case of third-party cookies, this website will not use them after disabling them (we cannot delete them).

Information we collect:

The information that SEB collects once you have given consent and in accordance with the different purposes specified may be referred to:

Your name, address, telephone and/or mobile number, date of birth, gender and email address;

Your credit or debit card information, bank account information and other banking information, if applicable.

Your data obtained through a contact you make with us and that record the call you make to one of our call centers, if you use a live chat for incident resolution, if you send an email or letter, or any other contact record with us; where appropriate.

Your account information as a customer, such as the dates of payment of invoices due or received, dates of discharge and unsubscribe from the services, subscriptions to services you use.

We will not collect or process information from minors 15 years old or information that may be classified as more sensitive of the type: health, trade union membership, religion or race.

To which recipients will your data be communicated?

Disclosure to Third Parties

At times SEB may provide third parties with certain personal information to provide or improve our services, including to deliver products at your request, or to help SEB market to consumers. When we do, we require those third parties to handle it in accordance with relevant laws.

To LG within the framework of our relationship as a partner. LGE Panama and SEB are associated for the management of the purchases services online. When you conclude a purchase with SEB, we billing and we charge the price, we refunding in case the purchases carried out on the Site. We Generation and maintenance of necessary automations in SEB´s platform for a correct integration as required by LGE Panama site.

SUPPLIERS involved in distributing the products and services you have requested or used;

Companies that SEB has contracted or collaborates with them to provide the services;

Credit reference agencies, fraud prevention or business qualification, or any other type of credit rating agencies;

STATE, AUTONOMIC OR LOCAL PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS or other authorities in case of compliance with legal obligation or authorization;

Third parties where such disclosure is necessary to comply with applicable law or other legal or judicial requirements;

For joint controller data, LGE Panama and SEB will act as joined controller

SEB acts as an intermediary between the Client and payment services suppliers Any type of contract or agreement they reach is alien to SEB's participation, thus exempting SEB from any liability thereof.

Your Rights

You have access, rectification, erasure, limitation of the processing of your personal data and the right to portability of your data.

In accordance with Article 21 of the General Personal Data Protection Regulations, you have the right to object to any treatment of your personal data based on legitimate interest. (According to the Local General Personal Data Protection Regulations applicable law).

You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time and in particular to object to the use of your personal data for commercial exploration by ourselves or by third-party subcontractors or partners.

This right of objection can be exercised by contacting us using the following contact information of this Privacy Policy.

You can also refuse to receive emails from us by clicking on the "unsubscribe" or "unsubscribe" link in the text of the email.

We will process your request for opposition (unsubscribe) as soon as possible.

You also have the right to set general and specific guidelines on the fate of your personal data after your death and the right to file a claim with the CNIL.

You can exercise your rights by applying to:

By email: DPO@searchengine.group , accompanied by a copy of an identity document bearing your signature

You have the right to: (i) request information on and access to all the Personal Information we hold about you; (ii) request that any inaccurate Personal Information we hold be corrected; (iii) to object to certain types of processing of your Personal Information we carry out (including the right to opt-out of any direct marketing); (iv) request that we delete the Personal Information we hold about you, subject to our retention policies; and (v) to request a copy of your Personal Information in a machine readable, commonly used format (or to request we transfer your Personal Information in such a format to a third party service provider).

Whilst some of these rights can be exercised by you directly through the Sites many of the rights, such as those relating to requests to delete your personal information, will need to be submitted to us. We will consider such responses and respond to you within 90 days. We may charge you a small fee and may require verification of your identity for providing a copy of your information as permitted by law.

Security

We take all necessary precautions to preserve the confidentiality of your personal data. However, due to the very nature of the Internet, ever-changing technologies and other factors beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that communications between you and Sites and/or Applications will not be subject to unauthorized third-party access or that SEB will not experience an attack on its security systems.

Whilst we will use all reasonable efforts to safeguard your information, you acknowledge that data transmissions over the internet cannot be guaranteed to be 100% secure and for this reason we cannot guarantee the security or integrity of any Personal Information that is transferred from you or to you via the internet.

Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password which enables you to access certain parts of our site, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. We ask you not to share a password with anyone.

If we learn of a security systems breach, for joint controller data according to our joint controllership agreement we will inform LGE Panama and LG DPO for this latter to investigate and inform the consumer. Also, in case we may attempt to notify you electronically so that you can take appropriate protective steps. By using these Sites or providing Personal Information to us you agree that we can communicate with you electronically regarding security, privacy and administrative issues relating to your use of these Sites. We may post a notice on our Sites if a security breach occurs. We may also send an email to you at the email address you have provided to us in these circumstances. Depending on where you live, you may have a legal right to receive notice of a security breach in writing.

International Data Transfers

We may need to transfer your information to other SEB companies or to different service providers in countries in the European Economic Community (EEC). The EEC is made up of countries belonging to the European Union, in addition to Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway: they are considered to have equivalent data protection and privacy laws. Such data transfers can happen if our servers (i.e. where we store data) or our service providers are located in non-EEC countries, or if you use our services and products during visits to non-EEC countries.

SEB will not make international transfers to countries that are not included in the European Economic Community. SEB uses approved Model Contractual Clauses for the international transfer of personal information collected in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to change this privacy policy from time to time in our sole discretion. When we do, we will also revise the "Last Updated" date at the bottom of this privacy policy and only where appropriate, this may be communicated to you via email. Please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our privacy policy.

Governing Law / Venue / Forum

This Agreement shall be interpreted and governed by the laws of the Republic of Panama.

The Parties expressly and voluntarily submit themselves to International Center of Arbitration of Panama to resolve any dispute that may arise from the interpretation and application of this Agreement, with the express exclusion of any other jurisdiction that may correspond to them.