MNT-UltraWide-01-1-LG-UltraWide-Monitor-D

See More, Create Better5

See More, Create Better

Look wider and horizontally. Concentrate at a glance without the hassle of changing windows. Empower your potential with the LG UltraWide™ Monitor, and create even more amazing things.

MNT-UltraWide-01-3-LG-UltraWide-Ratio-D

LG UltraWide™Academy Sponsorship

The LG UltraWide™ Monitor Academy Sponsorship Program supports the growth of prospective professionals by supporting LG UltraWide monitors at world-renowned professional institutions.*

 

LG UltraWide™ Academy Sponsorship1

"See My Work Differently"

The easiest and most effective way to work. LG UltraWide™ Monitor lets me see my work differently. - Talia Cotton, Major in Communication Design / Parsons

"On One Screen Only"

The capacity of organizing my workspace on one screen only. - Anonymous / VFS

"It's Very Sleek"

It has a ton of screen space which eliminates the need for multiple monitors. It is very sleek and has great image quality too. - Anonymous / VFS

"See Everything"

The field-of-view is really wide on this monitor. I like that I can use it in various ways and see everything I’m working on in a really large format. - Aaron Lehr, Major in Design Technology/ Parsons.

"Very Valuable Tools"

Haas always strives to provide the best for our students in all areas. So the LG partnership put very valuable tools directly into the hands of our current (and future) students. - John Clamme, Director of Corporate Partnership / Haas.

"Resources Are World-Class"

Our computer center is a great example of a physical space supporting and reinforcing our mission to build leaders. These resources are as world-class as our students. - William Rindfuss, Finance Faculty /Haas.

Perfect for Current and Future Global Leaders: LG UltraWide Monitor

These four schools are all ranked within the global top 10 for fashion design, modern painting, graphic design, 3D animation, visual effects, and business. They’re all participants of the LG UltraWide™ Sponsorship Program (Academy). Since 2016, LG UltraWide™ Marketing Team has collaborated with globally distinguished professional academic institutions to deliver a sponsorship program. As of now, July 2019, over 130 monitors have been donated to these institutions, thousands of future creators and future global business leaders for improving educational environments. According to students’ actual reviews, some of the common benefits include excellent display quality, a wide work screen, and optimized features for multi-tasking. In addition, the students also reported that the LG UltraWide™ Monitor is stylish, professional, and increases work productivity.

Perfect for Current and Future Global Leaders: LG UltraWide Monitor1

Furthermore, Vancouver Film School, expressed their strong affinity with the brand by naming a student seminar space the "LG UltraWide™ Monitor Academy Lab." The Head of Animation, Colin Giles, said about the sponsorship. And the most recent partner for the sponsorship program, Haas School of Business, is one of the world’s top business schools. The faculty members and students at Haas understand the importance of data analysis and productivity in business better than anyone else. William Rindfuss, a Finance Industry Specialist and Recruiting Relationship Manager, has assessed about the LG sponsorship.

MNT-UltraWide-03-2-Academy-Spronsorship-Full-Case

The LG UltraWide™ Marketing Team’s sponsorship has now been expanded to not only schools, but creative professionals that inspire future creators. Artists, such as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Alan Walker, and even studios that share their music and work processes on social media all received the sponsorship. In particular, LG UltraWide Monitor is reviewed by the world-famous Norwegian EDM DJ, Alan Walker.

MNT-UltraWide-03-3-Academy-Spronsorship-Full-Case

The above summarizes our users’ reviews of the LG UltraWide Monitor Sponsorship Program, now several years running in various fields.

MNT-UltraWide-03-4-Academy-Spronsorship-Full-Case

*Vancouver Film School / Vancouver, Canada – International Animation School Ranking Top #1
*Parsons School of Design / New York, USA – World University Ranking in Art & Design Top #2
*Royal College of Art / London, UK – World University Ranking in Art & Design Top #1
*Haas School of Business University of California, Berkeley, US - Best Business Schools #6

LG UltraWide™ Festival

LG UltraWide™ Festival has been held annually since 2015, with different influencers and participants. Check out inspiring stories and share your stories with us!

The UltraWide Time

  • UltraWide Festival 2018 : The UltraWide Time of Alan Walker.

  •  
Visit YouTube for Full Video

Dream Quest

  • UltraWide Festival 2017 : Dream Quest by Austin Evans and LinusTechTips.

  •  
Visit YouTube for Full Video

Dream Canvas

  • UltraWide Festival 2016 : Dream Canvas.

Visit YouTube for Full Video

Dream Setup

  • UltraWide Festival 2015 : Dream Setup by Linus, Lewis and Jahova.

Visit YouTube for Full Video

HIGH DISPLAY RESOLUTION

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%

Nano IPS display with wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and 135% of sRGB, delicately expresses richer and more accurate colors at any angle.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control allows you to control the screen configuration with a few mouse clicks. Useful features like Screen Split and My Display Preset will help you utilize your screen real estate efficiently.

Quickly and Conveniently

Easy Installation3

Easy Installation

No more worries. Just unpack the box and install the monitor with its One-Click stand.

Ergonomic Design3

Ergonomic Design

Find your ideal display position with the adjustable stand and the smooth arc of the base.

What's Your Choice for Better Creativity?

What's Your Choice for Better Creativity?

49WL95C

  • 49" UltraWide™ Dual QHD IPS Curved Monitor with HDR10.

Learn More

34WK95C

  • 34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor.

Learn More
MNT-UltraWide-09-3-Line-Up-D_v1
See All UltraWide™ Line-Up
