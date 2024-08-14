See More, Create Better

These four schools are all ranked within the global top 10 for fashion design, modern painting, graphic design, 3D animation, visual effects, and business. They’re all participants of the LG UltraWide™ Sponsorship Program (Academy). Since 2016, LG UltraWide™ Marketing Team has collaborated with globally distinguished professional academic institutions to deliver a sponsorship program. As of now, July 2019, over 130 monitors have been donated to these institutions, thousands of future creators and future global business leaders for improving educational environments. According to students’ actual reviews, some of the common benefits include excellent display quality, a wide work screen, and optimized features for multi-tasking. In addition, the students also reported that the LG UltraWide™ Monitor is stylish, professional, and increases work productivity.