Soluções HVAC da LG. Facilidade de Instalação

Oferecemos as melhores soluções de HVAC para o seu negócio e o suporte mais completo

Instalador HVAC a usar um capacete de proteção

Cursos Técnicos Gama de Produtos Suporte Técnico Recursos
Cursos Técnicos
Contacte-nos

Participe no nosso programa de formação!

Oferecemos programas de formação para o ajudar a avançar na sua carreira.

SAIBA MAIS

Seminários

Participe nas nossas formações online e offline para se manter a par da tecnologia de HVAC e das últimas tendências.

Cursos Técnicos

A nossa academia oferece cursos práticos para que fique a conhecer a nossa tecnologia em profundidade.

Descubra Os Nossos Produtos

  • An image of Multi V 5
    VRF: MULTI V
  • Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.
    MULTI SPLIT
  • Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.
    MONO SPLIT

Suporte Técnico

Providenciamos os recursos e o suporte que necessita

SAIBA MAIS

Technical Data

We offers a broad range of resources to our partners to get extensive product data, proposals, and certificate reports on our products and solutions by downloading documentation.

Tools & Software

We provide engineering tools and software such as analysis, calculations, simulations, and modeling resources, to help engineers and consultants stay ahead of the competition as well-equipped specialists.

Video Guide

Check out our product installation and troubleshooting guides. The simple instructions video can assist you with any questions or issues you may have on your projects.

Download Resources

Download de Recursos

Aqui pode encontrar uma variedade de informações, como catálogos de produtos, manuais e muito mais.

Download de Recursos DOWNLOAD

Contacte-nos

Por favor, entre em contacto connosco para obter mais informações.

Contacte-nos CONTACTE-NOS