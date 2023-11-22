About Cookies on This Site

Uma imagem de um grande parque ao lado de prédios altos.

Aumente o valor do seu edifício com soluções de energia sustentável.

Comprar

Poupança de Energia

 - Eficiência energética de primeira classe com tecnologias inovadoras

 - Diversas fontes de calor para sustentabilidade ambiental

 - Um sensor de deteção humana ajusta a operação

Espaços Confortáveis

 - Um sistema de purificação de ar de 3 etapas fornece ar fresco.

 - Níveis ideais de temperatura, fluxo de ar e húmidade.

Gestão Eficiente

 - Monitorização e gestão integrada de energia

 - O Gateway BMS fornece uma conexão fácil aos sistemas existentes do prédio.

Um edifício de escritórios com miniaturas do centro de controlo, escritório, certificações, sistema de construção e uma área de eficiência energética.
Imagem de um escritório com ar condicionado ligado.

Ar fresco de qualidade no escritório

Ar limpo e saudável para um ambiente de escritório agradável

Imagens de uma fábrica, uma ponte de aço e painéis solares com ícones correspondentes.

A sustentabilidade ambiental reduz custos

A eficiência energética é alcançada através do uso de fontes de calor naturais, como energia solar e água, e a reutilização do calor residual proveniente de esgotos e fábricas.

Uma imagem de uma pessoa a usar dois monitores para uma gestão eficiente de energia.

Sistema de controlo de energia

A monitorização e gestão integrada de energia torna o consumo de energia mais eficiente e reduz os custos

Imagens de uma unidade externa instalada no telhado de um edifício e a certificação LEED® em uma parede.

Solução para certificações LEED®

Com tecnologia de ponta em HVAC, as soluções VRF da LG são altamente benéficas para obter certificações LEED®.

Thumbnails com um ícone de edifício, um produto de Gateway BMS e ar condicionado da LG com linhas de conexão.

Ligação fácil com o sistema de construção

A gestão integrada da Solução de Controlo de HVAC da LG permite a ligação das operações dos sistemas de ar condicionado da LG com sistemas externos para uma cobertura expandida. O BMS incorporado possibilita a conexão direta com outros sistemas, sem a necessidade de gateways BMS adicionais para permitir a comunicação.

Conheça a linha de produtos para o seu escritório

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Soluções de Ventilação

Chiller

Soluções de Controlo

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of offices

WeWork in the UK

The historic renovation project of aviation house office space in London.
/ Multi V, Indoor units

CIBIS Tower 9

A landmark and Leed Platinum certified building in Jakarta.
/ Multi V, Indoor units

Promenady ZITA

A complex of five Leed Platinum certified buildings in Poland.
/ Multi V, Indoor units

Infinity Tower

High-rise LEED Gold certified office building in Brazil.
/ Multi V Water, Indoor units

