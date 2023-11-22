About Cookies on This Site

Um casal a fazer compras num centro comercial com sacos coloridos.

Torne a estadia dos seus clientes mais confortável

Comprar

Poupança de Energia

 - Medição eficiente do consumo de energia para inquilinos individuais.

 - Ventilação e refrigeração eficientes para minimizar os custos de operação 

Ambiente Confortável

 - Ar limpo com ventilação e refrigeração

 - Refrigeração com ampla cobertura

Gestão Eficiente

 - Oferece controlo central e centralizado

 - Gestão fácil através de um smartphone

An image of a shopping mall with thumbnails of an atrium, retail stores, a food court, and a control center.
Imagem de uma zona de restauração num centro comercial com o ar condicionado ligado.

Zona de Restauração

Uma ventilação eficiente permite que os clientes desfrutem das suas refeições num ambiente agradável, sem se preocuparem com o cheiro dos alimentos.

Três imagens de uma loja de roupa, uma joalharia e um restaurante com ar condicionado ligado.

Lojas de Retalho

As unidades interiores oferecem controlo personalizado para cada loja.

Imagem de um átrio num centro comercial com o ar condicionado ligado.

Átrio

Mantenha sempre as condições ideiais através de aquecimento e refrigeração suaves, mesmo em locais lotados.

Imagem de uma pessoa a utilizar dois monitores para uma gestão de energia eficiente.

Controlo inteligente e gestão de energia

O controlo eficiente e a gestão energética de todos os espaços no centro comercial reduzem os custos operacionais.

Conheça a linha de produtos para o seu centro comercial

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Unidade de Tratamento de Ar

Unidade de Tratamento de Ar

Control Solutions

Control Solutions

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

