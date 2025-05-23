We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Design-Soundbar mit 320 Watt | drahtloser Subwoofer | LG DQP5
Alle Spezifikationen
KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN
-
Anzahl Kanäle
3.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
320 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 20 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
20 Watt
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
2 x 20 Watt
-
Rücklautsprecher
Nein
-
kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt mit 85dB
-
Subwoofer Größe
5,25 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Nein
-
Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)
Jersey-Stoff / Metall / Kunststoff
-
Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)
Jersey-Stoff / Holz
-
Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer
Schwarz / Schwarz
AUDIO & BEDIENUNG
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Ja / Ja
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
96 kHz / 24 Bit
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Unterstützte Sound Effekte
AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Standard (mit Meridian-Optimierung), Cinema, Game
-
Unterstützte Audio Formate
LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD
-
Unterstützte Dateiformate
MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC, OGG, WAV
-
AI Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)
Nein
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Nein
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 4.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Amazon Alexa
Nein
-
Apple Airplay2
Nein
-
Spotify Connect
Nein
-
Chrome Cast
Nein
-
IOS / Android App
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
HDMI 2.1 Eingang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
HDMI 2.1 Ausgang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Ja
STROM
-
Stromversorgung Soundbar
Adapter: 19V, 3,42A
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)
< 0,5 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar
30 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)
< 0,5 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer
33 Wat
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Soundbar (B x H x T)
296 x 60 x 126 mm
-
Subwoofer (B x H x T)
388 x 291 x 185 mm
-
Verpackung (B x H x T)
456 x 266 x 435 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar (kg)
TBD
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers (kg)
TBD
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung (kg)
12,3 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Nein
-
optisches Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI Kabe
Nein
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091277251
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
