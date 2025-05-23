Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Design-Soundbar mit 320 Watt | drahtloser Subwoofer | LG DQP5

Unterstützung

Vorderansicht mit Subwoofer
Hauptmerkmale

  • 3.1.2 Kanalsystem mit 320 Watt Gesamtleistung
  • Dolby Atmos und DTS:X Sound
  • Vibrationsarmer kabelloser Subwoofer mit 220 Watt Leistung
  • Unterstützt High-Res-Audio (bis zu 24 Bit / 96 kHz)
  • 1x HDMI 1.4 In, 1x Out mit eARC und 4K Pass Through
  • AI Sound Pro
Alle Spezifikationen

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    3.1.2 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    320 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 20 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    20 Watt

  • Topsurroundlautsprecher

    2 x 20 Watt

  • Rücklautsprecher

    Nein

  • kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt mit 85dB

  • Subwoofer Größe

    5,25 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Nein

  • Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)

    Jersey-Stoff / Metall / Kunststoff

  • Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)

    Jersey-Stoff / Holz

  • Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer

    Schwarz / Schwarz

AUDIO & BEDIENUNG

  • Meridian Soundtechnolgoie

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

    Ja / Ja

  • Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler

    96 kHz / 24 Bit

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Unterstützte Sound Effekte

    AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Standard (mit Meridian-Optimierung), Cinema, Game

  • Unterstützte Audio Formate

    LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate

    MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC, OGG, WAV

  • AI Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)

    Nein

  • Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Nein

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • WiFi

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (Version 4.0)

  • LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Nein

  • Amazon Alexa

    Nein

  • Apple Airplay2

    Nein

  • Spotify Connect

    Nein

  • Chrome Cast

    Nein

  • IOS / Android App

    Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote

    Ja

  • HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

  • HDMI 2.1 Eingang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • HDMI 2.1 Ausgang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)

    Ja

STROM

  • Stromversorgung Soundbar

    Adapter: 19V, 3,42A

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar

    30 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer

    33 Wat

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Soundbar (B x H x T)

    296 x 60 x 126 mm

  • Subwoofer (B x H x T)

    388 x 291 x 185 mm

  • Verpackung (B x H x T)

    456 x 266 x 435 mm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar (kg)

    TBD

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers (kg)

    TBD

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung (kg)

    12,3 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Nein

  • optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabe

    Nein

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091277251

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

