LG Music Flow HS7 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 360 Watt Leistung
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Soundbar
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
4.1
-
Gesamtleistung
360W
-
Hauptlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Centerlautsprecher
Nein
-
Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
4.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Ja
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Automatic Power on/off
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Sound Sync
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
Portable In (3,5mm)
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
1
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Wandhalterung
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
1060 x 45 x 82
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
<0,5 Watt
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
