Soundbar mit 420 W und 4.1-Kanal-Tonsystem

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

Soundbar mit 420 W und 4.1-Kanal-Tonsystem

Soundbar mit 420 W und 4.1-Kanal-Tonsystem

  • LG Soundbar mit 420 W und 4.1-Kanal-Tonsystem, SH8
Hauptmerkmale

  • Anpassungsfähige Klangregelung (ASC)
  • Automatische Sound-Engine
  • In einem Design, das perfekt zu deinem TV passt
  • Google Cast™
  • Home-Cinema-Konfiguration mit nur einem Knopfdruck
  • Bluetooth-Standby-Modus
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    4.1 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    420 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 70 Watt

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    2x40 Watt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    200 Watt

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    1

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Night Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • WiFI

    2,4 / 5 Ghz

  • LG Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Automatic Power on/off optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • A/V Sync Delay

    Ja

  • USB Host

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • USB 2.0

    Nein

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    1

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    1

STROM

  • SMPS

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    Daten werden nachgereicht

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    Daten werden nachgereicht

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Schnellstartanleitung

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)

  • Soundbar

    1200 x 53 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 