3.1 DTS Virtual:X Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

3.1 DTS Virtual:X Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

3.1 DTS Virtual:X Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

SL6YF
  Vorderansicht von 3.1 DTS Virtual:X Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer SL6YF
Vorderansicht von 3.1 DTS Virtual:X Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer SL6YF
Hauptmerkmale

  • 3.1 Kanal
  • 420 Watt Gesamtleistung
  • DTS Virtual: X
  • Kabelloser Subwoofer mit 220 Watt Leistung
  • 1x HDMI FullHD In
  • Hi-Res Audio 96 kHz / 24 Bit
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    3.1 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    420 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 80 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    1 x 40 Watt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt

  • Subwoofer Größe

    6 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

    Nein / Nein

  • Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD

    Ja / Nein / Nein

  • DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X

    Ja / Ja

  • MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein / Nein / Nein

KLANGMODI

  • Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler

    96 kHz / 24 Bit

  • Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie

    Ja / Nein / Ja / DTS Virtual X

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

  • Sound Upconverting

    Nein

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • WiFi

    Nein

  • Google Assistant

    Nein

  • IOS / Android App

    Nein / Ja

  • LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (Version 4.0)

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote

    Ja

  • Radio Tuner

    Ja

AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE

  • Chrome Cast

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • HDMI 2K Eingang

    1x

  • HDMI 2K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    1x

  • HDMI 4K Eingang

    Nein

  • HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Nein

  • USB

    Ja

  • LAN

    Nein

STROM

  • SMPS

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    38 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    33 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)

  • Soundbar

    1060 x 57 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 393 x 249

  • Verpackung

    1159 x 217 x 547

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    3,5 kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    5,3 kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    11,3 kg

  • IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

