Tragbarer Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit 150 Watt | XBOOM | DJ-App | Karaoke Funktion

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

Tragbarer Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit 150 Watt | XBOOM | DJ-App | Karaoke Funktion

Tragbarer Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit 150 Watt | XBOOM | DJ-App | Karaoke Funktion

RL4
()
Hauptmerkmale

  • 150 Watt
  • Mehrfarbige Beleuchtung
  • Karaoke Star
  • Stimmeffekte
  • DJ-App
  • Flexibles Design
Alle Spezifikationen

ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Leistungsaufnahme in Watt

    40 Watt

  • Leistungsaufnahme in Watt (Stand-by)

    unter 0,5 Watt

  • Netzfrequenz in Hertz

    50-60 Hz

  • Netzspannung in Volt

    100-240 Volt (AC)

KERNMERKMALE

  • Watt (Gesamt)

    150 Watt

  • Woofer Größe

    4,5 Zoll

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • Kopfhörer

    Nein

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • CD Laufwerk

    Nein

  • USB

    1x USB

  • Audio Eingang (3,5mm Klinke)

    Ja

  • Optisches Kabel

    Nein

  • Cinch (L/R)

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Unterstützte Soundeffekte

    Standard, Pop, Klassik, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Fußball

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • LG Sound Sync

    via Wireless TV Sound Sync

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link

    Ja

RADIO-FUNKTIONEN

  • Radioart

    FM Radio

  • Radiotyp

    PLL

  • Frequenzbereich

    87.5 - 108.0 MHz

  • Stationsspeicherplätze

    10

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

  • Speichern / Löschen

    Ja/Ja

  • Uhr / Alarm

    Ja/Ja

  • Sleep Timer / Set Timer

    Ja/Ja

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • Display Typ

    FLD Display

  • Display Auto Dimmer

    Ja

  • Demo Modus

    Nein

  • Eingebaute Handgriffe

    Nein

  • Eingebaute Transportrollen

    Nein

  • Abspielfunktionen

    Wiederholen (1/Alle), Shuffle, Nächster/Vorheriger Track, Spulen (Vorwärts/Rückwärts)

  • Beleuchtung

    Nein

  • ID3-Tag Anzeige

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Nein

  • USB Aufnahme

    Nein

  • Aufnahme zwischen USB Sticks

    Nein

  • Bluetooth Autofunktionswechsel

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Power On

    Ja

  • FOTA (Firmware over the air)

    Nein

  • Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Nein

  • Door Lock Key

    Nein

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessung des Produkts

    275 x 530 x 275

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    RL4, Handbuch, Garantiekarte

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

