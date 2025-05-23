We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tragbarer Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit 150 Watt | XBOOM | DJ-App | Karaoke Funktion
Alle Spezifikationen
ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
-
Leistungsaufnahme in Watt
40 Watt
-
Leistungsaufnahme in Watt (Stand-by)
unter 0,5 Watt
-
Netzfrequenz in Hertz
50-60 Hz
-
Netzspannung in Volt
100-240 Volt (AC)
KERNMERKMALE
-
Watt (Gesamt)
150 Watt
-
Woofer Größe
4,5 Zoll
SCHNITTSTELLEN
-
Kopfhörer
Nein
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CD Laufwerk
Nein
-
USB
1x USB
-
Audio Eingang (3,5mm Klinke)
Ja
-
Optisches Kabel
Nein
-
Cinch (L/R)
Ja
AUDIO
-
Unterstützte Soundeffekte
Standard, Pop, Klassik, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Fußball
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG Sound Sync
via Wireless TV Sound Sync
-
Multipoint
Ja
-
Wireless Party Link
Ja
RADIO-FUNKTIONEN
-
Radioart
FM Radio
-
Radiotyp
PLL
-
Frequenzbereich
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Stationsspeicherplätze
10
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
Speichern / Löschen
Ja/Ja
-
Uhr / Alarm
Ja/Ja
-
Sleep Timer / Set Timer
Ja/Ja
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
Display Typ
FLD Display
-
Display Auto Dimmer
Ja
-
Demo Modus
Nein
-
Eingebaute Handgriffe
Nein
-
Eingebaute Transportrollen
Nein
-
Abspielfunktionen
Wiederholen (1/Alle), Shuffle, Nächster/Vorheriger Track, Spulen (Vorwärts/Rückwärts)
-
Beleuchtung
Nein
-
ID3-Tag Anzeige
Ja
-
Kindersicherung
Nein
-
USB Aufnahme
Nein
-
Aufnahme zwischen USB Sticks
Nein
-
Bluetooth Autofunktionswechsel
Ja
-
Bluetooth Power On
Ja
-
FOTA (Firmware over the air)
Nein
-
Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
Nein
-
Door Lock Key
Nein
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessung des Produkts
275 x 530 x 275
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
RL4, Handbuch, Garantiekarte
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
