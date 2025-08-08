Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
STANDARD II - Heizbetrieb bis -15℃ Außentemperatur, 3,5kW
Energieklasse : AT
STANDARD II - Heizbetrieb bis -15℃ Außentemperatur, 3,5kW

Energieklasse : AT
STANDARD II - Heizbetrieb bis -15℃ Außentemperatur, 3,5kW

S12EC
LG STANDARD II - Heizbetrieb bis -15℃ Außentemperatur, 3,5kW, S12EC
Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Compressor
  • Energieeinsparung
  • Schnellere Kühlleistung
  • Smart ThinQ®
Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Der Dual Inverter Kompressor™ von LG sorgt dafür, dass Ihr Klimagerät schneller kühlt, länger hält und ruhiger arbeitet.
Mit 10 Jahren Garantie auf den Kompressor können Sie die Vorzüge von LG Klimageräten für eine längere Zeit genießen.

Energieeffizienz

Energieeffizienz

Der Inverter Kompressor passt die Drehzahl des Kompressors kontinuierlich an, um die gewünschten Temperaturen zu bewahren. Außerdem ist der LG Smart Inverter mit Stromsparfunktion ausgestattet, um mehr Energie als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor einzusparen.

Schnelles Kühlen

Schnelles Kühlen

Das LG Klimagerät kühlt die Luft rasch durch hohe Kühlleistung des LG Smart Inverters; damit wird die Luft weiträumiger verteilt und Räume werden schneller gekühlt.
Greifen Sie jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus, mithilfe eines Wi-Fi-fähigen Gerätes und der exklusiven Steuerungs-App von LG für Heimgeräte auf Ihr Klimagerät zu.

Einfaches und elegantes Design mitMagic-Display

Einfaches und elegantes Design mitMagic-Display

Einfaches und elegantes Design mitMagic-Display

Das elegante und moderne Design des LG Klimageräts ermöglicht die einfache Installation und praktische Reinigung des EZ-Gleitfilter. Das Magic-Display verfügt über eine praktische Energieanzeige.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann von der obigen Abbildung abweichen.

Geräuscharm

Geräuscharm

Dank des einzigartigen, versetzten Lüfters und des Inverter Kompressors werden unnötige Geräusche eliminiert. Dies bietet einen reibungslosen Betrieb und eine hohe Laufruhe.

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Mit der Funktionstaste LG Aktive Energieregelung können Sie den Energieverbrauch mit drei Optionen einstellen (80%, 60%, 40%). Mit nur einem Tastendruck können Sie die Kühlleistung steuern und den Stromverbrauch reduzieren.

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Sofortige Einrichtung,Comfort Air

Mit dieser Option werden die Lamellen der Klimaanlage so voreingestellt, dass die ausströmende Luft von den im Raum befindlichen Personen weggeführt wird.

Dualer Schutzfilter

Der duale Schutzfilter erfasst Staubpartikel von über 10㎛ und Bakterien.

Jet Cool

Das optimierte Design des Luftauslasses sorgt für einen stärkeren Luftstrom, der den Raum rasch kühlt.

Automatische Reinigung

Die umfassende automatische Reinigungsfunktion verhindert die Bildung von Bakterien und Schimmel am Wärmetauscher und bietet damit eine angenehmere und komfortable Umgebung für den Anwender.

Vertikale 6-Stufen-Lüftungssteuerung

Anwender können die Flügelrichtung aus 6 voreingestellten Positionen wählen, um den gewünschten Ausblaswinkel zu erzielen.

4-Wege-Schwinge

Die Klimageräte von LG bringen kühle Luft in jede Ecke Ihres Raumes. Die 4-Wege-Swingfunktion bläst Luft schnell und effizient in verschiedene Richtungen.

Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™ sorgt dafür, dass die Oberfläche weniger anfällig gegen Korrosion ist, und verbessert die Lebensdauer des Wärmetauschers erheblich.

Zusammenfassung

ABMESSUNGEN

S12ET

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Produkttyp

    Wandgerät

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

KÜHLEN

  • 4 Wegevetil

    Oben-Unten/Links-Richt

  • Luftstromregelung (nach oben/unten)

    Ja (6-stufig)

  • Comfort Air

    Ja

  • Lüftergeschwindigkeit

    6-Stufig

PRÜFZEICHEN

  • Launch-Monat (JJJJ-MM)

    2025-01

  • Hersteller (Importeur)

    LG Electronics

  • Produktbezeichnung

    S3NM12JA3FC.EA6GEEU

  • Produkttyp und Modellname

    Wall mounted

KOMFORT

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Ja

  • leiser Betrieb

    Ja

  • An/Aus Zeitplan

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

ENERGIEEINSPARUNG

  • Aktive Energieregelung

    Ja

  • Energieanzeige

    Ja

  • Kuhlenergiequalitat

    A++

  • Heizenergiequalitat

    A+

FILTER

  • Allergie-Filter

    N/V

  • Feinstaubfilter

    N/V

  • Vorfilter

    Ja

HYGIENE

  • Autoreinigung

    Ja

AUSSENEINHEIT

  • Modellbezeichnung des Außengeräts

    S3UM12JA3FC.EA6GEEU

ALLGEMEIN

  • Kühlleistung nom./min (W)

    N/A

  • Inneneinheit Abmessungen BxHxT (mm)

    882 x 371 x 230

  • Inneneinheit Gewicht (kg)

    9,6

  • Inneneinheit Gewicht (lb)

    N/A

  • Außeneinheit Abmessungen BxHxT (mm)

    837 x 530 x 317

  • Außeneinheit Gewicht (kg)

    26,9

  • Außeneinheit Gewicht (lb)

    N/A

  • Produkttyp

    Wandgerät

  • Spannungsversorgung (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Kältemittel-Typ

    R32

  • Schalldruckpegel (Kühlen) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 41 / 35 / 27 / 19

  • Schalldruckpegel (Heizen) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 41 / 35 / 27 / 19

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

