Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1
GBP62MCNCC1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB (2).pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1

GBP62MCNCC1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB (2).pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1

GBP62MCNCC1
()
  • GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
  • LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse C | Matte Black | 203cm hoch | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCNCC1, GBP62MCNCC1

Hauptmerkmale

  • DoorCooling+®: viel schneller und gleichmäßiger Kühlen
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Side-Pocket Griffe sorgen für ein schlichtes Design
  • Total No Frost: Nie wieder abtauen
  • Express Freeze: Schnellgefrieren
  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der  Inverter Linear Compressor® von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Inverter Linear Compressor® arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

Warum ein Inverter Linear Kompressor?

Warum ein Inverter Linear Compressor®?

Der Inverter Linear Compressor® hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.

Smart Inverter Compressor®️

Inverter Linear Compressor®️

Der Inverter Linear Compressor®️ von LG ist leiser und energiesparender als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
384
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
Energieeffizienzklasse
C
Frontfarbe
Matte Black

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    384

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Farbe (Front)

    Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    384

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    107

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    233

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Punkt-Anzeige)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    83

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    79

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    2 030

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    2 030

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    608

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Side Pocket Griffe

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Nein

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091925725

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 Transparent

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 