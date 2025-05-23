Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE
GMG960EVJE.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE

GMG960EVJE.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE

GMG960EVJE
()
  • Vorderansicht von Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
  • LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
Vorderansicht von Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE
LG Multi Door mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 638 Liter Kapazität | ​Energieeffizienzklasse ​E​ | Festwasseranschluss | GMG960EVJE, GMG960EVJE

Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Linear Kompressor (mit 10 Jahren Material-Garantie)
  • Total No-Frost (nie wieder abtauen)
  • Multiairflow Umluftkühlung (schnelle und gleichmäßige Kühlung der Lebensmittel)
  • Door Cooling+™ (32% schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung)
  • LINEAR Cooling™ (für präzise Temperaturregelung)
  • Smart ThinQ®: vernetzte Zukunft eingebaut
Mehr

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23% mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

UVnano®

Reinigen Sie Ihre Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduzieren Sie automatisch 99,99% der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können.
*UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

*635L: Laut EU-Standard ist 635L die Kapazität des LGE-Modells GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft: Basierend auf dem nordamerikanischen Standard beträgt die Kapazität des LGE-Modells LRS.
*2706 27 cu.ft (Kubikfuß).

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.

Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

*Metal Fresh® ist ein zusammengesetztes Wort, das sich vom metallbeschichteten Design der Kaltluftöffnung und NatureFresh mit LINEARCooling® and Door Cooling+ ableitet.
*Die Verwendung von Metallkomponenten hält die Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank nicht an sich länger frisch.

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Mehr erfahren

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

gmg960evje
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
638
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
914 x 1 792 x 729
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Farbe (Front)
Essence Black Steel

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    638

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    359

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • Installation

    Installation erforderlich

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Black Steel

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Mehrtürig

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    638

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    246

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    364

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    13

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    153

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    143

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 792

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 753

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    729

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    684

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Installation

    Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    359

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben u. seitlich

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Ein-Schritt-Faltung

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084583109

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 Transparent

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 