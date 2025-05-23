Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE

Produktinformationsblatt

SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE

GML861EPPE
()
  • Front view
  • Handle
  • Top left door open without food
  • Front top all door open with food
  • Front top all door open without food
  • Front bottom all door open with food
  • Front bottom all door open without food
  • Front all doors open with food
  • Front all doors open without food
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • Left Perspective view
  • Right Perspective view
  • Side view
Front view
Handle
Top left door open without food
Front top all door open with food
Front top all door open without food
Front bottom all door open with food
Front bottom all door open without food
Front all doors open with food
Front all doors open without food
Left side view
Right side view
Left Perspective view
Right Perspective view
Side view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • SLIM FIT: Nur 83,5 cm breit
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
Mehr
SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem


Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

gml861eppe
LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Die 10-Jahres-Garantie für das Smart Inverter Compressor-Logo befindet sich neben dem Smart Inverter-Logo.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Warum wirst du unseren Kühlschrank lieben?

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

Er hat ein modernes Design.

Die flachen Türen verschönern deine Küche.

Der Wasserpender wird hygienisch gereinigt.

Der Wasserpender wird hygienisch gereinigt.

Die UVnano®-Technologie eliminiert Bakterien.

Er ist smart.

Er ist smart.

Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du den Kühlschrank von deinem Smartphone aus steuern.

Er ist effizient und zuverlässig.

Er ist effizient und zuverlässig.

Der Linear Inverter Kompressor® hat 10 Jahre Garantie.

Flaches Türdesign für einen modernen Flair

Moderne Eleganz für deine Küche neu definiert

Die flache Tür und die minimalistische Griffmulde modernisieren mühelos und verleihen deiner Küche Eleganz.

Immagine ambientata del frigorifero inserito all'interno di una cucina moderna.

Auch in anderen Farben erhältlich

  • Talloncino colorato che rappresenta il colore prime silver.

    Prime Silver

  • Talloncino colorato che rappresenta il colore essence black steel.

    Essence Black Steel

  • Talloncino colorato che rappresenta il colore metal sorbet.

    Metal Sorbet

Hygienepflege

Schmecke die Frische

Dank unserer UVnano®-Technologie, die *99,99 % der Bakterien eliminiert, kannst du jederzeit reines Wasser genießen.

*Das UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung interner Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben bewertet, nachdem es stündlich 10 Minuten lang der UV-LED des Produkts ausgesetzt wurde, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normaler Verwendung im Haushalt. Das tatsächliche Ergebnis hängt von den Umgebungsbedingungen und der Nutzung ab. Dieses Produkt bietet keine Behandlung von Gesundheitsproblemen und garantiert nicht, dass das von diesem Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, die die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen.

*UVnano ist eine Zusammensetzung aus den Wörtern UV (Ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Halte deine Lebensmittel bis zu 7 Tagen frisch**

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen auf ±0,5 ℃***.

Es ist ein Diagramm vor frischem Gemüse zu sehen.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Durch die DoorCooling+®-Lüftungsöffnung an der Vorderseite des Innenraums bleiben Getränke kühler und Lebensmittel frischer.

Im Inneren des mit Zutaten gefüllten Kühlschranks sind unten, auf beiden Seiten und im Ganzen blaue Pfeile angebracht, die Kälte bedeuten.

Geruchsfreie, natürliche Frische

Bei dem Pure N Fresh wird ein Kohlefiltersystem verwendet, um das Innere deines Kühlschranks geruchsfrei, sauber und frisch zu halten.

Pure N Fresh und ein grauer Pfeil sind hervorgehoben, was bedeutet, dass der Gestank in Pure N Fresh eingesaugt wird und sich saubere kalte Luft ausbreitet.

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

**Auf Grundlage von UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, bei der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die benötigt wurde, um die 5-prozentige Gewichtsreduzierungsrate von Pak Choi auf dem Regal des Frischlebensmittelfachs des LGE LinearCooling®-Modells zu erreichen. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

***Grundlage sind die UL-Testergebnisse unter Verwendung der internen LG-Testmethode, bei der die durchschnittliche Temperaturschwankung von Spitze zu Spitze im Frischhaltefach bei der werkseitigen Temperatureinstellung ohne Last gemessen wurde. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren. 

 

Wi-Fi-Konnektivität

Entdecke ein intelligentes Leben: Bleibe mit LG ThinQ® in Verbindung

Verwalte deinen Kühlschrank ganz einfach und erhalte mit der LG ThinQ®-App die neuesten Benachrichtigungen von überall.

Es ist ein Kühlschrank und ein Smartphone zu sehen.

Verknüpfe deinen Kühlschrank mit dem Smartphone

Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du den Kühlschrank intelligent überwachen und die Eigenschaft „Schnellgefrieren“ mit nur einem Tastendruck aktivieren.

Das Bild rechts zeigt eine Frau mit einem Einkaufskorb, die auf ihr Mobiltelefon schaut. Das Bild auf der linken Seite zeigt die Vorderansicht des Kühlschranks. In der Mitte der Abbildungen ist ein Symbol zu sehen, das die Verbindung zwischen dem Telefon und dem Kühlschrank anzeigt.

Steuere deinen Kühlschrank ganz einfach von überall aus

Hast du vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Grund zur Sorge. Du wirst von der LG ThinQ®-App über eine Benachrichtigung auf Ihrem Telefon informiert. 

Das Bild auf der linken Seite zeigt die Frau, die auf ihr Smartphone schaut. Das Bild auf der rechten Seite zeigt eine offen gelassene Kühlschranktür. Im Vordergrund der beiden Bilder ist der Bildschirm des Telefons zu sehen, auf dem die LG ThinQ® App-Benachrichtigungen und das Wi-Fi-Symbol oberhalb des Telefons angezeigt werden.

*Die Funktionen von ThinQ sind abhängig von Produkt und Land. Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Händler vor Ort oder an LG bezüglich der Verfügbarkeit von Serviceleistungen.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimiert die Leistung des Kühlschranks durch die Analyse der Nutzungsmuster über einen Zeitraum von 3 Wochen. Dabei wird 2 Stunden vor dem Höchstverbrauch eine verstärkte Kühlung aktiviert, um die optimale Temperatur und Frische Ihrer gelagerten Lebensmittel zu erhalten.

Economic Care+

Mit Economic Care+ werden auf der Grundlage deines Nutzungsverhaltens über einen Zeitraum von 3 Wochen Zeiträume mit reduzierter Kühlschranknutzung ermittelt. Im Sparmodus werden die Bewegungen des Kompressors verlangsamt, um den Energieverbrauch zu senken.

Smart Ice Plus

Mit dem Smart Ice Plus-Algorithmus wird die von den Kunden verbrauchte Eismenge ermittelt und Kunden, die viel Eis benötigen, schnell mehr Eis geliefert.

Funktionelles Design mit Premium-Touch

Auf der linken Seite wurde eine Ablage im Inneren des Kühlschranks ausgebreitet und ein niedriger Lebensmittelbehälter platziert, auf der rechten Seite wurde das Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum in der gleichen Position zusammengeklappt und eine hohe Flasche platziert.

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Im Inneren des Kühlschranks ist ein schlanker Eisbereiter in Blau hervorgehoben und der Kühlschrank ist voll mit Zutaten

Slim SpacePlus-Eissystem

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern

Nahaufnahme der Rückwand aus Metall im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metal Fresh Metallrückwand

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GML861EPPE
Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)
209
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
835 x 1 787 x 730
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
DoorCooling+®
Nein

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    506

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Mehrtürig

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    506

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    209

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    286

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Schaltfläche-88-weiß

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    136

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    126

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 787

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 753

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    619

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    5

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084880215

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 Transparent

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 