We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Eigenname
LG K8 LTE
-
Formfaktor
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G),UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Batterie
2.125 mAh (Ausstauchbar)
-
Betriebssystem
Android Marschmallow (6.0)
-
Prozessor (CPU)
1,3 GHz
-
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
1,5 GB
GRÖSSE
-
Dimensionen (mm)
144,6 x 71,5 x 8,7 mm
-
Gewicht (g)
156,9 g
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS LCD In-cell Touch Display, 2,5D Stylish Glass front
-
Größe (Zoll)
5”
-
Auflösung (Pixel)
3264 x 2448 Pixel
KAMERA
-
Auflösung
8 MP
-
Zoom
Digitaler 4x Zoom
-
Blitz
LED-Blitz
-
Funktionen
Auto Focus, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, Selfie Cam-Funktion
-
Front-Kamera
5 MP
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
ja, Micro SD bis zu 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
4.1 LE
-
WLAN/WiFi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n (single Band), WiFi Direct™
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5mm Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Audio
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, 3GP, 3GP2, iMelody, Midi, MXMF, Vorbis, PCM, flac
-
Video
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Aufnahme
1920 x 1080 Pixel
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.