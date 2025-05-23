Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen

LG THERMA V, eine erneuerbare Heizungslösung für Ihr Heim.Wechseln Sie zu LG THERMA V, um Energiekosten zu sparen und die Umweltbelastung zu reduzieren.

LG Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe THERMA V, schwarzes Außengerät wird an der Außenwand des Hauses angebracht.

LG THERMA V

Ersetzen Sie Ihren alten Heizkessel durch LG THERMA V und reduzieren Sie die Umweltbelastung. Diese innovative Heizlösung ist auch eine effiziente Lösung für Ihr neues Zuhause.

LG THERMA V KAUFANFRAGE

Ein schwarzes LG THERMA V-Gerät steht im Garten des Hauses und eine Frau mit einer Schachtel geht davor vorbei.

Neue LG-Wärmepumpen, eine neue Ära beginnt jetzt

Entdecken Sie nachhaltiges Heizen mit LG THERMA V. Klicken Sie hier, um unsere vollständige Kampagnengeschichte zu sehen.

Die inneren Teile des LG THERMA V-Produkts sind auf der Treppe des Hauses angebracht.

LG THERMA V für alle Profis

Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere professionelle Information und technische Unterstützung von LG THERMA V.

Was ist eine Wärmepumpe
Was sind Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen?

Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen-System

LG THERMA V ist eine innovative Heizlösung für Ihr Zuhause. Durch die Kombination von 20 % Strom und 80 % Außenluft ist sie eine grüne Alternative zu Ihrem alten Heizkessel

Für das schwarze LG THERMA V-Produkt gibt es eine Grafik, die zeigt, dass die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen-Methode im Vergleich zu konventionellen Heizkesseln Geld sparen kann.

Kosteneinsparung

LG THERMA V kann Ihre Energiekosten jährlich um 60 % senken, da es bis zu fünfmal so viel Wärmeenergie erzeugt, wie es für seinen Betrieb benötigt.* Erfahren Sie, wie Ihre Regierung mit Subventionen helfen kann, Ihr Haus zukunftssicher zu machen.

* Die Energieeinsparungen wurden nur für die Raumheizung berechnet, wobei die Klimadaten nach EN14825 zugrunde gelegt wurden und von 4.910 jährlichen Betriebsstunden bei einer Betriebstemperatur von 35 °C ausgegangen wurde, die den Durchschnittstemperaturen in Frankreich entspricht.
* Wir vergleichen unsere Daten mit anderen auf der Keymark-Website. Der jährliche Energieverbrauch kann je nach gewähltem Modell variieren.
* Diese Abweichung ist auf die ErP-Energieeffizienz und die angegebenen Prated-Werte zurückzuführen. Die Effizienz basiert auf einem Brennwertkessel, der den gleichen jährlichen Heizbedarf hat wie LG THERMA V 16kW.
* Berechnungen auf der Grundlage der Energiepreise vom Juni 2023 und der EU-Kohlenstoffintensität des Stromsektors von 2022.

Ein Ingenieur steht neben der neuen schwarzen THERMA V und spricht mit einem jungen Paar, während er die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe von LG installiert.

Einfache Installation & Wartung 

Die Installation der LG THERMA V-Wärmepumpe erfordert keinen Austausch der bestehenden Heizungsanlage und ist sogar wartungsarm, was die THERMA V zu einer bequemen Möglichkeit macht, Ihr Haus ganzjährig zu heizen. 

LG THERMA V-Produkte vor der Außenwand eines Holzhauses; im Hintergrund verschneite Dörfer.

Geräuscharm

Erleben Sie ultimativen Komfort mit LG THERMA V Monobloc. Diese effiziente und schlichte Heizlösung umfasst eine Geräuschreduzierungstechnologie, die nicht nur Ihre Nachbarn schätzen werden.

Eine Grafik zeigt, dass der R290 Monobloc die Kohlenstoffemissionen im Vergleich zum Vorgängermodell um 99,7 % reduziert hat.

Umweltbewusstes Handeln

Die fortschrittliche Technologie der LG THERMA V kann Ihren ökologischen Fußabdruck verringern und gleichzeitig Energieeinsparungen gewährleisten. Schließen Sie sich der grünen Bewegung an, indem Sie Ihre Wärmepumpe mit Sonnenkollektoren und Energiespeichersystemen kombinieren.

Produktpalette 

Product images of LG THERMA V Split type.

Split >

Product images of LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Hydrosplit >

Product images of LG THERMA V Monobloc type.

Monobloc >

Product images of R290 Monobloc type.

R290 Monobloc >

Mehr über Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen erfahren

In unseren Blogartikeln erfahren Sie nützliche Informationen für Ihr Zuhause.

Welcher Wärmepumpentyp ist der richtige für mich?

LG bietet verschiedene Arten von Luftwärmepumpen an, und wir helfen Ihnen bei der Auswahl des richtigen Modells. Zunächst sehen wir uns an, was eine Wärmepumpe ist, wo Wärmepumpen installiert werden sollten und welche Vorteile die verschiedenen Arten von Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen bieten.

Kauf- und Installationsleitfaden für Wärmepumpen

Wir haben alle Informationen, die Sie über Wärmepumpen, ihre Installation und Wartung haben müssen, in einem kompakten Artikel zusammengefasst.

Kosten und Ersparnisse der Wärmepumpeninvestition

Anhand des britischen Markts untersuchen wir die Gesamtkosten, die mit der Investition in eine Wärmepumpen zusammenhängen, und erörtern, warum nun ein guter Moment für diese Investition ist.

Überlegungen für die Luft-Wärmepumpeninstallation

Bei der Entscheidung für den Umstieg auf eine Wärmepumpe sollten einige wichtige Faktoren berücksichtigt werden – beispielsweise die Fläche für die Installation, die Kosten, die Gebäudeart und die Region, in der Sie leben.

Was ist eine Luft-Wärmepumpe?

Wir sehen uns in diesem Artikel an, was eine Wärmepumpe ist, wie effizient sie im Betrieb ist, inwieweit sie die Umwelt schont und wie viel Sie sparen können, wenn Sie sich für eine Wärmepumpe entscheiden.

