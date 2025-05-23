Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Englischsprachiges Logo zur 5-Jahres-Garantie auf den Z3 Englischsprachiges Logo zur 5-Jahres-Garantie auf den G3.

Zuversicht, Jahr für Jahr

Endloses Betrachtungsvergnügen Dank der 5-Jahres-Garantie auf das Display können Sie sich jahrelang auf die handwerkliche Qualität der hochwertigen LG-OLED-Fernseher verlassen.

*Im 1. Jahr der Garantie sind Display, Teile und Arbeitskosten abgedeckt. Im 2. bis 5. Jahr der Garantie ist nur das Display abgedeckt. Arbeitskosten werden in Rechnung gestellt.
**5 Jahre Garantie auf das Display der Modelle 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 und 55G3

Linke Bildhälfte: Seitenansicht des LG OLED Z3 mit Bodenständer Rechte Bildhälfte: Nahaufnahme des LG OLED G3 zur Demonstration seines Gallery-Designs

Die perfekte Absicherung
für unsere besten Fernseher

5 Jahre Garantie: Abgedeckt sind alle Größen des SIGNATURE OLED 8K und OLED evo G3 (Erscheinungsjahr 2023). Die Garantie deckt keine kommerzielle oder von der Norm abweichende Nutzung ab und gilt nur für den ursprünglichen Käufer des Produkts, wenn es innerhalb Österreichs rechtmäßig gekauft wurde und verwendet wird. Und keine Sorge, wenn Sie bereits eines der in Frage kommenden TV-Modelle erworben haben – Sie sind immer noch abgesichert; erfreuen Sie sich einfach an Ihrem Fernseher.

**Die Garantie gilt für die Modelle 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 und 55G3.

Herausragende Qualität, die ständig weiterentwickelt wird

In LG OLED TVs sind Millionen selbstleuchtender Pixel anstelle einer Hintergrundbeleuchtung eingebaut. Selbstleuchtende Pixel geben ihr eigenes Licht ab und schalten sich ein und aus, um perfektes Schwarz, unendlichen Kontrast und präzise Farben zu erzielen. Sie sorgen für ein unvergleichliches Betrachtungserlebnis mit atemberaubender Bildqualität und Detailtreue – jedes einzelne Mal, wenn Sie fernsehen.

Ein Bild des LG OLED G3 auf einem schwarzen Hintergrund zeigt ein abstraktes Kunstwerk in leuchtendem Pink und Violett.

Vorderansicht des LG OLED Z3

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K
Z3 mit 77 oder 88 Zoll

Händler finden
Vorderansicht des LG OLED G3

LG OLED evo
G3 mit 55, 65, 77 oder 83 Zoll

Händler finden
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 