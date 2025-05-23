50“ LG NanoCell TV | 50NANO819QA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
Nano Cell Display
-
Displaygröße (cm)
126
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
50
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Farbtiefe
10bit (1 Mrd. Farben)
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture Pro
Nein
-
Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Text Upscaling
Nein
-
AI Genre Selection
Nein
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Nein
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Nein
-
2K HFR
Nein
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Nein
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Nein
-
FreeSync kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
-
Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
20 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound Pro
AI Sound (up-mix auf 5.1)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Nein
-
LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmodus auf Soundbar wechseln)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS 22
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Multi View
Nein
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Nein
-
Always Ready
Nein
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap (NFC)
Nein
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Room-to-Room Share
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+2.0/CI+1.4
-
Teletext
Ja (TOP)
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2x (1 hinten, 1 seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
Component / AV Cinch
Nein
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
2x (RF / Sat) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Ja (hinten)
-
WiFi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
WiFi 6
Nein
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
F (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
65 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1120 x 653 x 49,2 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1120 x 718 x 271 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1215 x 810 x 187 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
841 x 271 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
14 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
15,6 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
18,3 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
200x200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR22 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091635174
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
