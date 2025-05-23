Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
60" LG SUPER UHD TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

60" LG SUPER UHD TV

60" LG SUPER UHD TV

60UH770V
()
LG SUPER UHD TV 60'' UH770V
Hauptmerkmale

  • IPS 4K Quantum Display
  • HDR Super mit Dolby Vision™
  • webOS 3.0
  • Sound entwickelt von harman/kardon
  • Billion Rich Colours
  • ULTRA Luminance
Alle Spezifikationen

SCREEN SIZE

  • Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll

    151 cm/ 60 Zoll

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

  • Displaybeleuchtung

    Edge

  • Super UHD

    Super UHD

  • 3D

    Nein

  • 4K IPS

    IPS 4K Quantum Display

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    2500

  • Color Representation

    ColorPrime Plus

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • HDR

    HDR Super

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ja

  • Picture Engine

    Super Mastering Engine

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Ja

  • Bildmodus umschaltbar

    10 Bildprogramme

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    20W / 2ch

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • harman/kardon Sound

    Ja

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ja

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Ja

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Quad

  • DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Schnellstart

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Speicher

    2000 Seiten

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Antenneneingang

    2x

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI 4K)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • USB

    3 (USB 3.0:1 / USB 2.0:2)

  • Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout

    1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)

DESIGN

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    ULTRA Slim

  • Design

    Bright Metal Design

  • Stand type

    Crescent

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)

    (100~240Volt 50/60Hz)

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)

    A+ (A++ bis E Skala)

  • Stromverbrauch in Betrieb

    97 Watt

  • Stromverbauch im Stand-by

    0.5 Watt

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis

    65%

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch

    142 Watt

DIMENSIONEN

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    22,1 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    24,2 kg

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1348 x 778 x 56,3

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1348 x 833 x 293

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

