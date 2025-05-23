65“ LG NanoCell TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
Nano Cell Display 8K
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
7680 x 4320
-
Nano Cell Display
Ja
-
IPS Panel
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Full Array Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
Slim Direct
-
TrueMotion / Refresh Rate
TM120 (60Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face + Body + Object Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro + AI HDR Tone Mapping
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Dimming Algorithmus
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Ja
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy Pro (33x33x33)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Vier Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Frequenzbasierend
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
8K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit
Web Browser: 8K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60P, 10bit
8K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Nein
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Dolby Surround / Ultra Surround
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja bis zu 5.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Next Picks
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
Live Plus
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Musikc Discovery
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
3 (RF / Sat) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Ja (seitlich)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Ja
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
171 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1452 x 839 x 44,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1452 x 903 x 336 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1600 x 1070 x 203 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
831 x 336 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
29,7 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
31,4 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
38,6 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
400 x 400
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR21N inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091158338
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
