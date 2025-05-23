65“ LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate
TM200 (100Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
Nein
-
Face Enhancing
Nein
-
Upscaling
4K Upscaler
-
Auto Genre Selection
Nein
-
Image Enhancing
Nein
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Nein (nur Dolby Vision)
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja/Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Nein
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
HDMI
-
2K HFR
HDMI
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Nein
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy (17x17x17)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Zwei Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
nur Sharpness Enhancer
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
Nein
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Ja
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG
Ja
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
Ja
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Dolby Surround / OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Split Screen
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Music Discovery
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION:
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten)/3 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
3 (hinten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (hinten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A (Spektrum: A++ bis E)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
184kWh
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1449 x 830 x 46,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1449 x 869 x 246 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1677 x 950 x 207 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
25,2 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
26,2 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
31,7 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
300 x 200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR19 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806098709564
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
