65" LG OLED TV | OLED65C18LA
Energieklasse : AT
65“ LG OLED TV | OLED65C18LA

65“ LG OLED TV | OLED65C18LA

OLED65C18LA
(4)
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K OLED
  • ALPHA9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K mit AI Upscaling
  • Cinema HDR mit Dolby Vision IQ und Filmmaker Mode
  • 4x HDMI 2.1 (mit VRR, eARC, 4K HFR) & G-Sync/FeeSync kopatibel
  • 60 Watt Soundsystem mit 4.2 Kanal
  • Dolby Atmos zertifiziert
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    4K OLED

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    165

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    65

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Selbstleuchtende Pixel

  • Black

    Perfect Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • TrueMotion / Refresh Rate

    TM240 (120Hz)

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    ALPHA9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja/Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro + AI HDR Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    HDMI, USB, RF

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI, USB, RF

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Ja

FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE

  • Source Quality Detection

    Ja

  • Farbverbesserung

    Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    True Color Accuracy Pro (33x33x33)

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Vier Rechenvorgänge

  • Schärfenverbesserung

    Frequenzbasierend

  • Tiefenverbesserung

    Objektbasierend

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Ja

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync Kompatibel

    Ja

  • Freesync Kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGiG Mode

    Ja

AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT

  • Sound Output gesamt

    40 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 ch

  • Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch

    Ja

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer oder optisch

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Surround Modus

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text / Text to speech

    Ja

  • LG Sprachsuche

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Nein (UK, Germany)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein (UK, Germany)

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Magic Tap (NFC)

    Ja

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • Next Picks

    Ja

  • Magic Explorer

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS Smart TV

  • Anzahl der CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • Live Plus

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Apps / LG Store

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Musikc Discovery

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    2x DVB-T2/C/S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Seiten

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 ( hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • CI Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF Eingang

    3x (RF / Sat Main / Sat Sub) (hinten)

  • SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out

    Ja (hinten)

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    G (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    126 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1449 x 830 x 46,9 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1449 x 862 x 251 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1677 x 950 x 207 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    998 x 251 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    24 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    32,6 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    41,2 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300 x 200

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR21N inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091201386

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

