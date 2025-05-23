65" LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Deep Learning AI Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
Ja
-
AI Brightness / Sensor
Ja
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
HDMI und USB (HDMI wird per Update aktiviert)
-
2K HFR
HDMI und USB
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Ja
-
Auto Calibration
Ja
FARBWIEDERGABE
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Vier Rechenvorgänge
-
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus
Ja
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound
Ja
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Dolby Surround / OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
WiSA Speakers
Ja (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
DTS Decoder
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(Refer to manual)
SMART HOME ASSISTANT
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
LG Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
Speech to Text
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Nein (UK, Germany)
SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobile Connectivity
Ja
-
Split Screen
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
AI Recommendation
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universal Control
Daten werden nachgereicht
-
Multi-view
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION:
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), Freischaltung per Softwareupdate
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
3 (hinten, RF / Sat Main / Sat Sub)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (hinten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A (Spektrum A+++ bis D)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
190 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN/PALLETTEN/EAN CODE
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1449 x 830 x 46,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1449 x 862 x 251 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1677 x 950 x 207 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
998 x 251 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
25,2 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
33,9 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
41,2 kg
-
EAN Code
8806098385249
ZUBEHÖR
-
Remote
Magic Motion Remote Control 2019
VESA
-
VESA Abmessungen
300x200
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
