Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA
65QNED869QA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA

65QNED869QA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA

65QNED869QA
(4)
  • 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
  • LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA
LG 65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA, 65QNED869QA

Hauptmerkmale

  • ALPHA7 Gen5 Processor 4K mit AI Upscaling
  • Precision Dimming
  • Ultra Luminance Pro
  • Nano Color Pro
  • Cinema HDR mit Dolby Vision IQ und Filmmaker Mode
  • 2x HDMI (mit VRR, eARC, 4K HFR, ALLM) & FeeSync kompatibel
Mehr
Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Nano Color Pro

  • Prozessor

    α7 Gen5 4K AI-Prozessor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 452 x 839 x 44,9

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)

    30,2

Alle Spezifikationen

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display-Auflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Mini LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Nano Color Pro

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Prozessor

    α7 Gen5 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    9 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Farben umkehren

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 452 x 839 x 44,9

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 452 x 910 x 336

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT mm)

    1 600 x 1 070 x 203

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT mm)

    831 x 336

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)

    30,2

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß (kg)

    31,9

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    38,7

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH mm)

    400 x 400

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806091459022

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 5.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit

    Ja

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1 Kanal)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

SMART TV

  • Apple Homekit-kompatibel

    Ja

  • Apple Airplay2-kompatibel

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallery

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS22

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • USB Webcam-kompatibel

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 