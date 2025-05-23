65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED869QA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wesentliche Spezifikationen
-
Display-Typ
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
100 Hz (nativ)
-
Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)
Nano Color Pro
-
Prozessor
α7 Gen5 4K AI-Prozessor
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)
1 452 x 839 x 44,9
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)
30,2
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display-Typ
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display-Auflösung
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)
Mini LED
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
100 Hz (nativ)
-
Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)
Nano Color Pro
BILDBVERARBEITUNG
-
Prozessor
α7 Gen5 4K AI-Prozessor
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja
-
AI Genre-Auswahl
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Dimming-Technologie
Precision Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Voreingestellte Bildmodi
9 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)
Ja
-
HGIG-Modus
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ja
BARRIEREFREIHEIT
-
Hoher Kontrast
Ja
-
Graustufen
Ja
-
Farben umkehren
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)
1 452 x 839 x 44,9
-
Abmessungen mit Standfuß (BxHxT mm)
1 452 x 910 x 336
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT mm)
1 600 x 1 070 x 203
-
Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT mm)
831 x 336
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)
30,2
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß (kg)
31,9
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
38,7
-
Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH mm)
400 x 400
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806091459022
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 5.1.2 Up-Mix)
-
Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit
Ja
-
WiSA-kompatibel
Ja (bis zu 2.1 Kanal)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Simultane Audioausgabe
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion
Ja (2-Wege-Playback)
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth-Unterstützung
Ja (v 5.0)
-
LAN
1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
SMART TV
-
Apple Homekit-kompatibel
Ja
-
Apple Airplay2-kompatibel
Ja
-
Kunst Gallery
Ja
-
Betriebssystem (OS)
webOS22
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
Familien-Einstellungen
Ja
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
USB Webcam-kompatibel
Ja
