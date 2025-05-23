65“ LG QNED TV | 65QNED999QB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
Nano Cell Quantum Dot Display 8K
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
7680 x 4320
-
Nano Cell Display
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Farbtiefe
10bit (1 Mrd. Farben)
-
Dimming
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
100 Hz
VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro - Face + Body + Object Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling Gen2
-
Text Upscaling
Ja
-
AI Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja (HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Tone Mapping
AI Tone Mapping + Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
2K HFR
Ja (RF/HDMI/USB)
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 8K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit
Web Browser: 8K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60P, 8K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Nein
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Ja
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
-
Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
60 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
4.2 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound Pro
Ja (up-mix auf 7.1.2)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmodus auf Soundbar wechseln)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS 22
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Multi View
Ja
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
-
Always Ready
Ja
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap (NFC)
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Room-to-Room Share
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+2.0/CI+1.4
-
Teletext
Ja (TOP)
-
Teletext Seiten
2000 Seiten
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI (mit VRR, eARC, 4K HFR, ALLM)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2x USB 2.0 (hinten) / 1x USB 3.0 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
Component / AV Cinch
Nein
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
3x (RF / Sat Main / Sat Sub) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ax)
-
WiFi 6
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Ja
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
175 kWh/1000 Std
-
Stromverbrauch pro 1000 Std.
152 kWh
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1444 x 834 x 29,5 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1444 x 902 x 336 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1600 x 970 x 253 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
831 x 336 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
29,4 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
31,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
39,6 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
400x400
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR22GN inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091395313
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
