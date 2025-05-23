86“ LG QNED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K QNED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
217
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
86
-
Auflösung
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 Pixel)
-
Quantum Dot Display
Ja
-
IPS Panel
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color Pro
-
Farbtiefe
10bit (1 Mrd. Farben)
-
Dimming Technologie
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
100 Hz
VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Deep Learning AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro - Face + Body + Object Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Expression Enhancer
Ja
-
AI Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
AI Picture Wizard
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja (2K/4K)
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja
-
4K HFR (120 fps)
Ja (nur HDMI)
-
Motion (BFI)
Motion Pro
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
FreeSync kompatibel (AMD)
Ja
-
HGiG Modus
Ja
-
Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard
Ja
-
Quick Media Switching (QMS)
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Gesamtleistung
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (optisch od. Bluetooth)
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
DTS:X (by-pass only)
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound Pro
Ja (up-mix auf 5.1.2)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Klare Stimme
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker mit TV verbinden)
Ja
-
WiSA - kompatibel
Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
WOW Interface (Soundbarmodus über TV wechseln)
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra (Gleichzeitige Audioausgabe TV+SB)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)
SMART TV UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja (integriert)
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Home Office - Oberfläche
Ja
-
Smart Speaker kompatibel
Ja
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Kompatibel mit USB Kamera
Ja
-
Screen Share - Funktion
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App (Smartphone)
Ja
-
Apple Homekit - kompatibel
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2 - kompatibel
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
-
Betriebssystem
webOS 23 mit ThinQ AI
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja (im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Multi View - Funktion
Ja
-
Sport Alarm - App
Ja
-
LG Channels - App
Ja
-
360° VR Play - Funktion
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Quick Cards
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
-
Familieneinstellungen
Ja
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4 / CI+ 1.3
-
Teletext
Ja (TOP)
-
Teletext Seiten
2000 Seiten
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4x
-
HDMI Spec
2x HDMI (mit VRR, eARC, 4K HFR, ALLM)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 3)
-
USB
2x (V2.0)
-
LAN
Ja
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
2x (RF / Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja
-
WiFi (Standard)
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
D (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
105 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT(KG, MM)
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1917 x 1098 x 29,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1917 x 1175 x 452 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
2090 x 1215 x 285 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
1196 x 452 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
52 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
55,8 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
70,1 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
600x400
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR23GA inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806084014580
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
