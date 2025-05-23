32“ LG Full UHD TV | 32LM6370PLA

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hauptmerkmale

  • Full HD TV
  • Quad Core Prozessor
  • Active HDR
  • 10 Watt Sound System mit Virtual Surround Plus
  • Bluetooth V5.0
  • 3fach Tuner
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    FHD

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    81

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    32

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

  • Nano Cell Display

    Nein

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Prozessor

    Quad Core Processor

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja (nur Full HD)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    Nein

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Nein

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Farbverbesserung

    Dynamic Color

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    9x9x9

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Ja

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P,10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus

    Nein

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    10 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nein

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Nein

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Nein

  • Surround Modus

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

SMART HOME ASSISTANT

  • ThinQ

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Speech to Text

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Google Assistant

    Nein

  • Amazon Alexa

    Nein

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Nein

SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Ja

  • Split Screen

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple HomePod

    Nein

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Nein

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC erweiterbar (Muss separat erworben werden)

  • AI Launcher

    Ja

  • AI Recommendation

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universal Control

    Ready, benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Aufnahme über externe Festplatte

    Ja

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 1)

  • USB

    2 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    2 (hinten, RF / Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Nein

  • Line out

    Nein

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    G (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    33 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    736 x 437 x 82,9 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    736 x 464 x 180 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    606 x 180 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    4,65 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    4,7 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    5,9 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    200x200

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    IR-Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091217875

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

