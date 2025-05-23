32“ LG Full UHD TV | 32LM6370PLA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
FHD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
81
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
32
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
-
Nano Cell Display
Nein
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Prozessor
Quad Core Processor
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja (nur Full HD)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
2K HFR
Nein
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Nein
FARBWIEDERGABE
-
Farbverbesserung
Dynamic Color
-
Farbgenauigkeit
9x9x9
-
Rauschreduzierung
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P,10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus
Nein
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
10 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch
Ja
-
DTS Virtual:X
Nein
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Nein
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Nein
-
Surround Modus
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SMART HOME ASSISTANT
-
ThinQ
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Speech to Text
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
LG Voice Search
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Amazon Alexa
Nein
-
Google Home Connection
Nein
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Nein
SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobile Connectivity
Ja
-
Split Screen
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Nein
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Nein
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
MMRC erweiterbar (Muss separat erworben werden)
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
AI Recommendation
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universal Control
Ready, benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Aufnahme über externe Festplatte
Ja
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 1)
-
USB
2 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja
-
Component / AV Cinch
Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
2 (hinten, RF / Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Nein
-
Line out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
33 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
736 x 437 x 82,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
736 x 464 x 180 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
812 x 510 x 142 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
606 x 180 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
4,65 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
4,7 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
5,9 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
200x200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
IR-Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091217875
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.