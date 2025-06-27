Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Gebirgskette im Rahmen eines Fernsehers als kreative Möglichkeit zur Hervorhebung von Fernsehern mit großer Bildschirmgröße. Mit dem Etikett „100 Zoll“.

Welcher Fernseher welcher Größe passt zu deinem Raum?

Hol dir mit einem LG Ultra Big TV ein noch eindringlicheres Seherlebnis. Auf einem ultragroßen Bildschirm kannst du Filme, Sport und sogar Games in der Qualität lebendigster Bilder genießen.¹

Größere Bildschirme bieten ein eindringlicheres Seherlebnis

Dank der Weiterentwicklung der Fernsehtechnologie kannst du bei den hochauflösenden Bildschirmen von heute auch bei kürzeren Abständen diese enorm eindringlichen Bilder genießen, ganz ohne Kompromisse bei der Bildqualität.¹

Verschiedenes Wohnzimmer mit Menschen, die auf unterschiedliche Weise ihre Ultra Big TVs genießen. In einem Zimmer schauen die Leute Sport. In einem weiteren Zimmer schauen sich Leute einen Film an. Im letzten Zimmer ist ein Video-Game auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.

Wie findest du den Fernseher der passenden Größe?

Entscheide dich für den LG Ultra Big TV der passenden Größe.² ³ ⁴

Eine Reihe von Anleitungen zeigt, wie sich die ideale TV-Größe in Abhängigkeit vom Betrachtungsabstand zum Fernseher ändert. Es werden Änderungen von 2,3 m auf 3 m dargestellt.

Bei einem Betrachtungsabstand von nur 3 m würde sich ein 100-Zoll-Fernseher eignen

Finde den Fernseher in der passenden Größe. Ermittele den Betrachtungsabstand, indem du die Größe des Fernsehers in Zentimeter mit 1,2 multiplizierst. Dank der Weiterentwicklung der Bildtechnologie können jetzt auch in kleinere Räumen größere Bildschirme genutzt werden.

Die Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers: Empfohlener Cinema-Abstand (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Wie ermittle ich den Betrachtungsabstand?

• Ermittle die Größe deines Fernsehers, indem du die Länge der Diagonale des Bildschirms in Zentimetern misst.

• Einen Betrachtungswinkel von 40 Grad vorausgesetzt, multiplizieren diese Größe des Fernsehers mit 1,2. Das Ergebnis ist der am besten geeignete Betrachtungsabstand zu deinem Fernseher. 

Gründe für einen LG Ultra Big TV

Genieße Eindringlichkeit bei höherer Qualität

Mit alpha AI-Prozessor ausgestattete LG TVs können Bilder mit niedriger Auflösung und Klang aufwerten und so auf einem Ultra Big-Bildschirm Bilder und Audio in hoher Qualität wiederzugeben.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Wähle aus einem breiten Angebot an Ultra Big TVs 

Bei uns findest du eine breite Palette an LG TVs. Alle Ultra Big TVs zeichnen sich durch ein schlankes Design aus. Damit ist sichergestellt, dass der Fernseher trotz seiner großen Bildschirmgröße gut in deinen Raum passt.¹ ³ ⁵

Verschiedene Wohnzimmer mit unterschiedlichen LG Ultra Big-Fernsehern an der Wand. In jedem dieser Räume ist der Ultra Big TV mit einer LG Soundbar gekoppelt.

Entdecke den für dich perfekten Großbildfernseher

Vergleiche ganz einfach die einzelnen Eigenschaften miteinander, damit du dich für den zu dir am besten passenden Fernseher entscheiden kannst.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED93
LG OLED M5 Produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 Produktbild
OLED G5
LG QNED85 Produktbild
QNED85
LG QNED92 Produktbild
QNED93
Größe Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 100 Zoll (100, 86, 75, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 85 Zoll (85, 75, 65 Zoll)
Bildschirm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Zoll) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 Zoll) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Prozessor alpha 11 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 11 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 8 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 8 AI-Prozessor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Mehr erfahren

Tipps zur cleveren Auswahl deines Fernsehers

Was bedeutet „TV-Bild hoher Qualität“? >

Welcher Fernseher passt am besten zu deinem Lifestyle? >

Was können AI TVs besser als Smart TVs? >

Entdecke alle TV-Einkaufsführer >

¹Bildschirmdarstellungen simuliert.

 

²Das Verhältnis zwischen der Größe des Fernsehers und den Abständen/Winkeln basiert auf dem menschlichen Gesichtsfeld.

 

³Eigenschaften können von Modell und Bildschirmgröße abhängig sein. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

 

⁴Vom Electronics Review Magazine in Nordamerika (RTings.com) und von der Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers empfohlener Cinema-Abstand.

 

⁵Die Unterstützung dieser Eigenschaften kann von Region und Land abhängig sein.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 