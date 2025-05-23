Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
49" LG UHD TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

49" LG UHD TV

49" LG UHD TV

49UM7100PLB
(6)
Hauptmerkmale

  • Quad Core Prozessor
  • 4K Active HDR
  • 20 Watt Sound System
  • Ultra Surround
  • Automatischer Gaming Modus
  • Amazon Alexa
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    UHD

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    124

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    49

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Ja (außer 60")

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle (Except 60")

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Deep Learning AI Prozessor

    Quad Core Processor

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja/Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI und USB, Ausgabe mit 50/60 Hz

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Ja

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    20 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ready (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control, nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • Surround Modus

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(Refer to manual)

SMART HOME ASSISTANT

  • ThinQ

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Speech to Text

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja/Freischaltung Q2 2019, benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Nein (UK, Germany)

SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Ja

  • Split Screen

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple HomePod

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC erweiterbar (Muss separat erworben werden)

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universal Control

    Ready, benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

HEIMAUTOMATION:

  • Control4 SDDP

    Ja

  • Network IP Control

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Nein

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten)/2 (seitlich)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (hinten)/1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Ja (geteilter Eingang/gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    2 (hinten, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A (Spektrum: A+++ bis D)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    110 kWh

ABMESSUNGEN/PALLETTEN/EAN CODE

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1108 x 649 x 79,5 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1108 x 705 x 235 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1197 x 775 x 162 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    1032 x 231 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    10,9 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    11 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    13,4 kg

  • EAN Code

    8806098388202

VESA

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300x200

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

