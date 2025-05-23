49" LG UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
UHD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
127
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
50
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Ja
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Deep Learning AI Prozessor
Quad Core Processor
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja/Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
2K HFR
HDMI und USB, Ausgabe mit 50/60 Hz
FARBWIEDERGABE
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Ja
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus
Ja
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
20 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interneLautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control, nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
Surround Modus
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
DTS Decoder
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(Refer to manual)
SMART HOME ASSISTANT
-
ThinQ
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
LG Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Speech to Text
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
LG Voice Search
Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja /benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Nein (UK, Germany)
SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobile Connectivity
Ja
-
Split Screen
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
MMRC erweiterbar (Muss separat erworben werden)
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
AI Recommendation
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universal Control
Ready (Daten werden nachgereicht)
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION:
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Nein
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (hinten)/1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja
-
Component / AV Cinch
Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
2 (hinten, RF / Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A (Spektrum A+++ bis D)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
111 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN/PALLETTEN/EAN CODE
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1110 x 650 x 81,1 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1110 x 704 x 249 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1197 x 810 x 175 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
739 x 249 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
11,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
12,2 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
14,7 kg
-
EAN Code
8806098387854
ZUBEHÖR
-
Remote
IR-Fernbedienung
VESA
-
VESA Abmessungen
300x300
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
