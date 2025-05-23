Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
70“ LG UHD TV
70UN70706LB ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

70“ LG UHD TV

70UN70706LB ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

70“ LG UHD TV

70UN70706LB
(2)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Hauptmerkmale

  • webOS Smart TV mit Quad Core Prozessor
  • Active HDR mit Filmmaker Mode
  • 20 Watt Sound System
  • Apple AirPlay 2
  • 3fach Tuner
  • Automatischer Gaming Modus
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    4K UHD

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    177

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    70

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Nein

  • IPS Panel

    Nein

  • Viewing Angle

    Nein

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Nein

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nein

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TrueMotion / Refresh Rate

    TM100 (50Hz)

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    Quad Core

  • Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro

    Nein

  • Face Enhancing

    Nein

  • Upscaling

    4K Upscaler

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Nein

  • Image Enhancing

    Ja (ohne SQM)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Nein

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Nein

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR (120p)

    Nein

  • 2K HFR (120p)

    Nein

  • Motion Pro

    Nein

  • Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming

    Nein (Local Contrast)

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Nein

FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE

  • Source Quality Management

    Nein

  • Farbverbesserung

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    9x9x9

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Zwei Rechenvorgänge

  • Schärfenverbesserung

    Ja

  • Tiefenverbesserung

    Objektbasierend

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync Kompatibel

    Nein

  • Freesync Kompatibel

    Nein

  • HGiG Mode

    MR

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    20 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Funkkopfhörer

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nein

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nein

  • Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja (benötigt MMRC - nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • Surround Modus

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Nein

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Share

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • DTS Decoder

    Nein

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple HomePod

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • Speech to Text

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • LG Voice Search

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • Google Assistant

    Nein

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Ready (nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • AI Launcher

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ready (benötigt MMRC Fernbedienung)

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Music Discovery

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Nein

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

HEIMAUTOMATION:

  • Control4 SDDP

    Ja

  • Network IP Control

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Aufnahme auf externe USB-Festplatte

    Ja

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Nein

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja

  • USB

    1 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    2 (hinten, RF / Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Nein

  • Line out

    Nein

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)

    G

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    234 kWh

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT/VESA

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1578 x 913 x 91,1 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1578 x 984 x 299 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1705 x 1075 x 228 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    1497 x 299 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    30,7 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    31,4 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    39,7 kg

  • VESA Norm

    600 x 400

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    IR-Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091078001

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

