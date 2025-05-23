Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Waschmaschine mit 9 kg Kapazität | Slim Fit | EEK A | 1200 U./Min. | Weiß mit schwarzem Bullaugenring | F2V7SLIM9
MEZ69192166 F2V7SLIM9B 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

F2V7SLIM9
()
Hauptmerkmale

  • A -10%: 10% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse"
  • AI DD®: intelligente Erkennung der Fasern für 18% mehr Gewebeschutz
  • SLIM FIT: nur 53,5 cm tief
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf dank spezieller Programme wie Allergy Care
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Wasssereinsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 Min. (halbe Beladung)
  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

Vivace-Intro

Waschmaschinen Features

AI Direct Drive®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD™?

Was ist AI DD®?

AI Direct Drive® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Steam

Gründliche und schonende Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können.*

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene.
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

Der Dampf entfernt bis zu 99,9% der Allergene.

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash®360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.

*Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Edition 5.0. TurboWash39-Zyklus mit einer Waschladung nach IEC-Standard (5 kg) im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash-Option (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

F2V7SLIM9

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 200

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Ja

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Nein

  • Schleudern + Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Kurz 14

    Ja

  • Schnellwäsche und -trocknung

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Ja

  • TurboWash 59

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche 20°C

    Nein

  • Wolle

    Nein

  • Jeans/Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Nein

  • Kurz 12

    Nein

  • Kurz 60

    Nein

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Schleudern/Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay, Tasten & LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Dual Dry

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Nein

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nein

  • Waschtrommel

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Autom.

  • TurboWash

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 890 x 585

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Gewicht (kg)

    60,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    64,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    535

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1 015

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.200 / 1.000 / 800 / 600 / 400 / 0 (U./Min.)

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Reinigung Trommel

    Nein

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Nein

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084286710

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    44,0

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,770

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,370

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,200

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 200

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    71

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    A

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    53,0

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    228

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    174

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    140

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    50

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Für dich ausgesucht

