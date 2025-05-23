We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TWINWash™
Hauswirtschaftsraum
Stellen Sie zwei Waschmaschinen in einen Raum, der eigentlich nur für eine Waschmaschine Platz hat. Die innovativ konzipierte TWINWash™ ist platzsparend und bietet ein völlig neues Wascherlebnis.
Badezimmer
Dank der flachen Oberseite ist die TWINWash™ ein echtes Raumwunder.
Balkon
Erleben Sie die Vorteile der TWINWash™, wie Platz- und Zeitersparnis.
