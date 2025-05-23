Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Bereit für Freizeit und Unterhaltung?

Versüßen Sie sich den Alltag mit Ihrem LG TV. Lernen, Shoppen, Gaming und Fitness beginnen mit der Wahl des richtigen Kanals.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Zwei TV-Bildschirme werden nebeneinander angezeigt. Ein Bildschirm zeigt den Startbildschirm von Boosteroid, der andere den Startbildschirm von GeForce NOW.

Global Cloud Gaming

Zahlreiche Spiele auf Knopfdruck

Alles, was das Gamer-Herz höher schlagen lässt, an einem Ort: von Shortcuts zu Ihren Lieblingsspielen über Cloud-Gaming-Dienste wie GeForce NOW und Boosteriod bis hin zur Steuerung von Eingabegeräten.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
**Für GeForce NOW und Boosteriod sind ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.
***Es könnte die Verbindung mit einem Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Fitness

Ihr ganz persönlicher Fitnesscoach

Sie sind ein Fan von Yoga und Mediation? Im LG TV Fitness Space finden Sie Workouts, die nicht nur effektiv sind, sondern auch Spaß machen.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten können erforderlich sein.

Learning

Spielerisches Lernen leicht gemacht

Ein kleiner Junge sitzt in einem Wohnzimmer voller Spielzeug und schaut auf einem an der Wand montierten LG TV Pinkfong

Pinkfong

Singen, spielen und lernen Sie gemeinsam mit Ihren Kindern und dem Babyhai auf der Bildungsplattform Pinkfong.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Für Pinkfong und ABCmouse sind ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.

Ein kleiner Junge sitzt am Boden und sieht Bildungsinhalte auf ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Mit über 10.000 Lernaktivitäten für Kinder im Alter von zwei bis acht Jahren legt ABCmouse schon in frühen Jahren den Grundstein für die Liebe zum Lernen.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Für Pinkfong und ABCmouse sind ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.

Ihre Lieblingsserien warten bereits auf Sie

Nutzen Sie die besten Streaming-Dienste und Apps direkt auf Ihrem LG TV.

Eine breite Auswahl kostenloser Kanäle

Mit LG Channels haben Sie die Qual der Wahl.

