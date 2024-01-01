About Cookies on This Site

Der er flere LG HVAC-produkter på taget af et højhus. Der ses et bjerg bagved produkterne.

LG HVAC-løsninger

LG tilbyder optimeret opvarmning, ventilation og aircondition til både kommercielle og private løsninger og sørger for frisk luft til diverse miljøer.

Hvad består LG HVAC af Kommercielle løsninger Private løsninger Kontrolløsninger Kundetyper
Hvad består LG HVAC af
Kontakt os

Hvad består LG HVAC af

LG HVAC tilbyder digitaliserede HVAC-løsninger, som er skræddersyet til virksomheders behov. Vi integrerer vores teknologi i din drift og hjælper dig hele vejen.

Ekspertise

Som tekniske eksperter tilbyder vi vores kunder professionel og ledende viden og markeds-know-how relateret til vores løsninger.

Engagement

Vores mål er at være en pålidelig partner, fra teknik til vedligeholdelse. Desuden vil vi gøre vores bedste for at opbygge en bæredygtig fremtid for vores kunder.

Integration

Vi præsenterer tilslutninger og en gnidningsfri kundeoplevelse ved at tilbyde optimalt integrerede løsninger, som er nødvendige for at spare på energien i bygninger.

Udforsk LG HVAC-løsninger

Treetagers hotellet med en kælder har en perspektivtegning. Hydro Kits og MULTI V i er forbundet til indendørs enheder i et rum og modtagelse med flere rør.

Kommercielle løsninger

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions hjælper dig med at øge værdien af dit rum med teknologier.

Kommercielle løsninger Få mere at vide
Toetages huset har en perspektivtegning. Vægmonteret Cassette, envejs-Ceiling Cassette og loftsmonteret Cassette, der udsender frisk luft. Der er palmetræer bag huset.

Private løsninger

LG HVAC Residential Solutions tilbyder en smartere måde at gøre energi effektiv på.

Private løsninger Få mere at vide
Toetages huset med et rødt tag har en perspektivtegning. Gulvet er dækket af røde rør, der forbinder HVAC-produkter. Der er en have foran huset.

Kontrolløsninger

LG Control Solutions tilbyder praktisk styring til indstilling af den perfekte temperatur i dit område.

Kontrolløsninger Få mere at vide

Design dit HVAC-system

Udforsk LG HVAC Solutions til alle dine behov for køling og opvarmning.

Komfort i dit hjem

Kommercielle HVAC-løsninger

Nem installation med LG HVAC

Optimalt design til dit HVAC-projekt

Find ud af mere om LG HVAC

Download ressourcer

Find diverse oplysninger her, såsom produktkataloger og installationsvejledninger.

Se alle ressourcer

Teknisk support

Oplev de ressourcer og den support vi tilbyder for at hjælpe din virksomhed med at være på forkant.

Få al support

HVAC-blog

Læs de seneste artikler, nyheder og meget mere på vores blog.

Se alle artikler

To virtuelle hologramvinduer, som snakker, og teksten “kontakt os” svæver ved siden af den bærbare computer, og hænder er anbragt bag ved dem.

Kontakt os

Anmod om at købe for at få flere oplysninger om produktet, hvorefter vi vil kontakte dig.

Kontakt os Kontakt os

Få en bedre oplevelse med LG-produktsupport

Med få klik har du adgang til omfattende support-tjenester, herunder selvhjælpsguider, brugervejledninger, reparation og reservedele, softwareopdateringer og garantioplysninger.

* Priser, tilbud og tilgængelighed kan variere fra butik og online. Priser kan ændres uden varsel. Mængderne er begrænset. Kontakt din lokale forhandler for den seneste pris og tilgængelighed.

Tag din virksomhed til det næste niveau med forretningsløsninger fra LG. Skab et professionelt arbejdsmiljø med LGs højteknologiske klimaanlæg og virksomhedsløsninger inden for skærme til skiltning, kommunikation og reklamering.

Udnyt LG’s evne til at producere elektronik af høj kvalitet til professionelle, og opnå en effektiv og produktiv virksomhed med LGs kontorløsninger. Optimér kommunikationen både internt i virksomheden og til kunder med multifunktionelle skærme og tv fra LG.

LG erhvervsløsninger henvender sig til en bred vifte af brancher. Opdatér nemt og hurtigt oplysninger og informér dine hotelgæster om aftenens menu i restauranten og eventuelle arrangementer. Giv dine kundeservicemedarbejdere et hurtigt overblik over telefonkøerne og hold besøgende opdateret om de seneste tilbud fra din shop.

Opnå et behageligt og sundt arbejdsmiljø med LG air condition. Giv dine medarbejdere et rart indeklima, der gør det nemt at arbejde effektivt og fokuseret. Med en innovativ og kompetent indgangsvinkel har LG skabt erhvervsløsninger af høj kvalitet, der henvender sig til og matcher seriøse virksomheder med store ambitioner.

Skab det store overblik for dine medarbejdere, og oplys dine kunder om dine produkter med tv og skærme til skiltning med LGs virksomhedsløsninger. Giv dine ansatte det optimale arbejdsmiljø med effektiv kommunikation og et sundt indeklima. LG erhvervsløsninger dækker over den nyeste teknologi inden for skærme og kommunikation samt kommercielle klimaanlæg.

Forretningsløsninger fra LG henvender sig både til restauranter, hoteller, kontorer, hospitaler, butikker og mange flere brancher, der ønsker en behagelig, sikker og stilren arbejdsplads samt en succesfuld virksomhed. Gå på opdagelse i de forskellige kontorløsninger eller opdag vores store udvalg af computerprodukter fra LG.

