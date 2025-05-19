Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Streaming Week

LG Streaming Week

Billede af OLED TV med skærmdisplay fra LG webOS

Føles som et nyt TV, i 5 år!

Få "Ny TV"-følelse hvert år, med komplet systemopgradering uden ekstra omkostninger.
Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Nyd et tidløst mesterværk

LG OLED evo AI G4

Nyd et tidløst mesterværk

Alpha 11 AI-processor

Alpha 11 AI-processor

11 års erfaring resulterer i vores mest kraftfulde OLED-chip nogensinde.

Brightness booster max

Brightness booster max

Lysstyrke, nu 150 % lysere.

OLED care+

OLED care+

Fokus på ro i sindet.

Gem maden længere

Gem maden længere

Oplev LG InstaView™

InstaView™

Oplev LG InstaView™

Hurtigere afkøling og mere jævn temperatur.

DoorCooling+™

Hurtigere afkøling og mere jævn temperatur.

Indbygget UV-lys renser automatisk din vanddyse.

UVnano™

Indbygget UV-lys renser automatisk din vanddyse.

Born to game

UltraGear™  OLED-gamingskærm

Born to game

Endelig den bredere 32" 4K OLED med MLA+

Gør dit spil skarpere

Endelig den bredere 32” 4K OLED med MLA+

32" 4K OLED designet til gamere.

Dual-mode, dobbelt så fantastisk

Verdens første certificerede

Dual-mode, dobbelt så fantastisk

Spille spil med flot grafik i UHD og 240 Hz og skifte øjeblikkeligt til FHD og 480 Hz med Dual-mode.

Eksplosiv lyd hver gang en pixel flytter sig

Pixel Sound med DTS® Virtual:X™

Eksplosiv lyd hver gang en pixel flytter sig

Fordyb dig i et helt nyt niveau af spillyd der kommer fra skærmen og omdanner hver bevægelse i spillet til lyd.