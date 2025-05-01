Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED Se den
endeløse innovation

Emblemet “Verdens førende OLED TV i 12 år”. Baggrunden ligner et udstillingslokale. I det fjerne ses et LG OLED TV.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2025, LG’s seneste OLED evo G5”. Pris-citationer ved siden af det. Tom’s Guide, G5 lader til at være endnu mere lysstærk og mere farvestrålende. Bedste innovation inden for videoskærme 2025 fra CES Innovation Awards.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2024 Verdens første gennemsigtige OLED TV”. Pris-citationer ved siden af LG Signature OLED T TV. Times Bedste opfindelser 2024, et nyt syn på det dejligt tillokkende TV. Guldvinder af iF designprisen 2025. Bedste innovation inden for videoskærme 2024 fra CES Innovation Awards.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2023 verdens første ægte trådløse OLED TV.” Pris-citationer ved siden af det. What Wi-Fi, baner vejen for flere bekvemt trådløse TV’er i de kommende år. Bedste innovation indenfor videoskærme 2025 og Bedste innovation inden for gaming og eSport 2024 fra CES Innovation Awards.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2020 Verdens første rullebare OLED TV”. Pris-citationer ved siden af det. Forbes, dette bemærkelsesværdige rullebare OLED TV vækkede virkelig begejstring. Prisen Bedste innovation 2020 fra CES Innovation Awards.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2017 Verdens første Wallpaper OLED TV”. Pris-citationer ved siden af det. Video, en drøm, der endelig gik i opfyldelse. Prisen Bedste innovation 2017 fra CES Innovation Awards.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

LG TV. Titlen er “2013 Verdens første 55” OLED TV”.

12 års historie med brancheformende innovation og revolutionerende fremskridt

I mere end 12 år har LG løbende leveret revolutionerende OLED-teknologi, der driver vores branche fremad. Kend vores historie fra verdens første OLED TV til vores 2025 OLED-innovationer med AI.

*Omdia. 12 år som nr. 1 i forhold til flest solgte enheder i 2013-2024. Dette resultat skal ikke ses som en påskønnelse af LGE eller virksomhedens produkter. Besøg https://www.omdia.com/ for at få flere oplysninger.

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af det indsendte eller af fremsatte påstande og har ikke testet det produkt, der har modtaget prisen.

Find innovation i hjertet af ethvert LG OLED

Den første OLED-dedikerede processor, videreudviklet gennem årene

Vores alpha AI-processor, som er dedikeret til OLED, imponerer fortsat med sin avancerede teknologi. I mere end ti år har hver ny udvikling konstant højnet OLED-kvalitetsstandarden.

Se vores bedste OLED TV

Udviklingen af hver alpha AI-processor fra 2018 frem til i dag vises. Indlejret tekst viser den processorinnovation eller -opgradering, der blev lanceret pr. år, hvor den sidste er den nyeste, hyper-tilpasning baseret på 1,6 milliarder billeddatapunkter og 40 millioner lyddatapunkter.

*Specifikationer kan variere efter model.

Oplev Perfect Black OLED,
kun med LG OLED

Oplev utrolige billeder, som kun perfekt sort OLED kan levere. Oplev perfekte sorte nuancer, perfekt farve, jævn graduering uden uklarheder, et uendeligt kontrastforhold, alt sammen i ægte opløsning med klare pixels.

Vægmonteret LG OLED TV. På skærmen ses en bjergkæde mod en nattehimmel fyldt med stjerner. Skærmen er opdelt i to. På den ene side, der er mærket Ikke-Perfect Black-skærm, er farverne triste og grå, og stjernerne kan knap nok ses. På den anden side, der er mærket Perfect Black-skærm, er de sorte nuancer dybe og mørke, stjernerne er lysstærke og hvide, hvilket resulterer i et meget behageligt billede med høj kontrast.

Perfect Black

Perfect Black er UL-verificeret og holder, hvad det

lover ægte sorte niveauer til at forbedre opfattet

lysstyrke og kontrast, uanset om

dine omgivelser er lyse eller mørke.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt sort målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, baseret på et typisk miljø med indendørs belysning (en lux-værdi mellem 200 og 500).

*Den faktiske ydeevne afhænger af omgivelserne, herunder belysningen.

Farvestrålende papegøje i ultrahøj opløsning mod en sort baggrund. Vanddråber hænger i luften omkring den. Billedet viser Perfekt farve, da hver enkelt nuance på papegøjens krop er klar og livlig. Den mørke baggrund med de detaljerede vandsprøjt fremhæver, at skærmen er refleksionsfri. Forskellige logocertificeringer fra UL og Intertek kan ses. Disse henviser til dens påstand om 100 % farvepræcision, 100 % farvevolumen og refleksionsfri tilstand. Teksten “Tjek certificeringsmærket for Perfect Color” er også synlig.

Perfekt farve

LG OLED TV’er, en favorit blandt filmprofessionelle,

er certificeret som havende 100 % farvevolumen og 100 %

farvepræcision. Nyd præcise, livlige farver,

selv i sollys eller mørke miljøer.

*“Refleksionsfri” gælder for OLED M5 83"/77"/65" og OLED G5 83"/77"/65"/55".

*”100 % farvenøjagtighed” og “100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3” gælder for OLED TV'er lanceret i 2025.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt farve målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

*100 % farvevolumen defineres som skærmens ydeevne, der er lig med eller højere end DCI-P3-standardfarvevolumen, som verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek.

*LG OLED-skærmen er certificeret af Intertek for 100 % farvenøjagtighed målt i henhold til CIE DE2000-standarden med 125 farvemønstre.

*Skærmens refleksion er defineret med en SCI-værdi (Specular Component Included) på 550 nm, uafhængigt testet af Intertek.

*LG OLED-skærmen er målt til at være under 1 % som en refleksionsfri skærm af Intertek.

De bedste filmproducenter vælger LG OLED

Vores OLED TV’er opfylder nogle af de højeste biografstandarder. Hør,

hvordan roste industriprofessionelle personligt foretrækker LG OLED TV’ers

innovationsevne og kvalitet.

Den amerikanske filmproducent Sean Baker taler om, hvad han godt kan lide ved LG OLED TV’er. Hans citat er fremhævet, de sorte nuancer er omfattende. Det er stort set et utroligt billede.

Sean Baker

Filmfotograf Natasha Braiers interview vedrørende, hvorfor hun vælger LG OLED TV. Hendes citat er fremhævet, det er primært, fordi udelukkende LG OLED repræsenterer de farver, jeg havde i tankerne, med et rigt spektrum.

Natasha Braier

Den professionelle colorist Walter Volpatto taler om LG OLED TV’ers farvegengivelse. Hans citat er fremhævet, dette gør det muligt at bevare detaljeret farvegengivelse og kontrast, præcist som skaberen havde i sinde.

Walter Volpatto

Filmfotograf Ed Grau taler om LG OLED Perfect Black. Hans citat er fremhævet, som en person, der er meget opmærksom på mørke områder, når jeg filmer, var jeg utrolig imponeret over Perfect Blacks repræsentation på LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Den amerikanske filmfotograf Chris Blauvelt taler om LG OLED TV-skærmens reflektionsfrie egenskaber. Hans citat er fremhævet, det var fantastisk at se ægte mørke på billedet uden nogen reflektion. Jeg satte også pris på funktionen Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

Filmfotograf Amy Vincent deler sit indtryk af LG OLED TV’et. Hendes citat er fremhævet, jeg var imponeret over, hvor godt LG OLED fangede mørke områders nuancer og kurver.

Amy Vincent

LA-baseret colorist John Daro taler om LG OLED TV’ets funktion Perfect Black. Hans citat er fremhævet, Perfect Black var virkelig tæt på perfekt. Jeg var i stand til at opleve meget mørke og ekstremt sorte niveauer.

John Daro

Filmfotograf Tim S. Kang taler om sin oplevelse med et LG OLED TV’s billedkvalitet. Hans citat er fremhævet, jeg kunne med egne øjne se, at LG OLED er bedst til at gengive sort, hvor selv de mindste detaljer bliver bevaret.

Tim S. Kang

Den sydkoreanske filminstruktør Na Hong-Jin taler om sin oplevelse med at se biograf på et LG OLED TV. Hans citat er fremhævet, jeg følte, at det viste de originale forhold, som filmen var filmet under.

Na Hong-jin

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit fjernsyn med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Med dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale for stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse. 

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*AI Magic Remote skal muligvis købes separat, afhængigt af dit fjernsyns størrelse, model og region.

LG webOS-grænseflade med AI Magic Remote i forgrunden. Forhåndsvisningerne på brugergrænsefladen viser tilpassede indholdsanbefalinger fra AI Voice ID.
Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.
Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.
Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og deres navn vises. Dette demonstrerer, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser så, hvordan AI automatisk skifter kontoen og anbefaler personrettet indhold.
Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.
Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og tilbyder personlige anbefalinger i det øjeblik, du begynder at tale.

AI Search

Spørg dit fjernsyn om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og giver personrettede anbefalinger på dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer fra

konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde

øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*AI Voice ID kan muligvis vise reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen. 

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apper, der understøtter Voice ID-konto.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter. 

*I USA og Sydkorea bruger AI Search LLM-modellen.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at kæde AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.
Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. En af mulighederne er fremhævet, som om brugeren allerede havde foretaget sit valg.
Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Gitter med forskellige lydklipsikoner. En af mulighederne er fremhævet, som om brugeren allerede havde foretaget sit valg.
LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.
Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et ikon for indlæsning fremkommer, og der vises et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.
Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit fjernsyn skaber et personligt billede, kun til dig, baseret på dine valg.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklip. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

*AI Concierge’s understøttede menuer og apper kan afhænge af landet.

*AI Concierge’s menuvisninger kan være anderledes ved udgivelse.

*AI Concierge’s anbefalinger af nøgleord kan afhænge af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot og
AI Picture/
Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Oplev TV’s fremtid – hvor innovation møder perfektion

Verdens første
ægte trådløse
OLED TV med
video- og
lydoverførsel i
4K 144 Hz

Vores Zero Connect Box sender visuelt

tabsfrit 4K-billedkvalitet med lav latenstid.

Fjern rod med ledninger, og se forskelligt

indhold uden besværet med

komplicerede ledningsopsætninger.

Tre forskellige stuer med et ægte trådløst LG TV, der viser, hvor ryddet rummet er uden behovet for ledninger. Zero Connect Box kan også ses puttet væk et eller andet sted, næsten ude af syne.

*Verdens første 144 Hz trådløse fjernsyn som sammenlignet med et traditionelt fjernsyn, der har en tuner til transmission.

*4K 144 Hz gælder for OLED M5 83”/77”/65”. Andre ægte trådløse modeller har en opdateringshastighed på 120 Hz.

*Uden synligt tab i interne testresultater med ISO/IEC 29170-2 med faktisk ydeevne afhængigt af indstillingerne, omgivelserne og brugen. 

*Det anbefales at installere Zero Connect Box lavere end fjernsynets trådløse modtager.

*Placering af Zero Connect Box i et kabinet kan resultere i signalinterferens afhængigt af kabinettets materiale og tykkelse.

*Enheder skal forbindes med kabel til Zero Connect Box.

*Fjernsyn og Zero Connect Box skal begge være tilsluttet med strømkabel.

*Ved køb vil kunder enten modtage Zero Connect Box til LG OLED evo eller LG OLED.

Verdens første
gennemsigtige
og ægte trådløse
OLED TV med
trådløs video- og
lydoverførsel i 4K.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T omdefinerer, hvad der er 

muligt, hvilket giver en utrolig og helt 

surrealistisk billedoplevelse.

Forskellige rum med et LG Signature OLED T TV. I hvert af disse er TV’et i gennemsigtig tilstand, hvilket viser, hvordan T-Contents’ billeder blandes med virkeligheden. I én af scenerne kan informationsbjælken også ses, og den viser dato, klokkeslæt og temperatur.

*4K 144 Hz gælder for OLED M5 83”/77”/65”. Andre ægte trådløse modeller har en opdateringshastighed på 120 Hz.

*Placering af Zero Connect Box i et kabinet kan resultere i signalinterferens afhængigt af kabinettets materiale og tykkelse.

*Det anbefales at installere Zero Connect Box lavere end fjernsynets trådløse modtager.

*Enheder skal forbindes med kabel til Zero Connect Box.

*Fjernsyn og Zero Connect Box skal begge være tilsluttet med strømkabel.

*Ved køb vil kunder enten modtage Zero Connect Box til LG OLED evo eller LG OLED.

*Verdens første gennemsigtige fjernsyn som sammenlignet med et traditionelt fjernsyn, der har en tuner til transmission.

*Produktets transparens, der er bestemt gennem intern testning, er 43 %. Dette kan variere afhængigt af det faktiske brugsmiljø og -forhold.

Kunst højnes med
LG OLED-teknologi

Berømte kunstnere vælger LG OLED som deres digitale lærred 

Vores uendelige innovation udvider sig endda til kunstens verden. Med LG OLED bliver kunstnere verden over inspireret til at skabe unikke oplevelser med vores skærms teknologi og uovertrufne visuelle fortræffelighed.

Kunstudstillingen Suh Se Ok x LG OLED vises med et citat fra Suh Do Ho, en af kunstnerne, unikheden ved et gennemsigtigt, digitalt lærred pirrede omgående min nysgerrighed. LG Signature OLED T er også synligt. Korte beskrivelser om kunstneren og Frieze Seoul 2024 kan også ses.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul er en internationalt berømt

kunstmesse, der fokuserer på moderne kunst, som 

omfatter 100 af de mest indflydelsesrige 

kunstmuséer over hele Asien.

Udstillingen Shepard Fairey x LG OLED er omtalt. Beskrivelser af Frieze Los Angeles 2024 og om kunstneren kan ses. LG OLED evo AI er også synligt. Shepard Faireys citat er fremhævet, jeg ønskede at samarbejde med LG OLED, fordi skærmens opløsning er helt utrolig. Farveoversættelsen er meget, meget avanceret.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles er en fejring af moderne kunst

i den dynamiske kultur i

Los Angeles og regionens globale 

bidrag til den visuelle kunst.

Kunstneren Six N. Five's udstilling, der bruger LG OLED TV’er, er vist. En kort beskrivelse af kunstneren og begivenheden Frieze New York 2023 kan ses. Six N. Five's citat er fremhævet, LG OLED TV’ets lysstærke skærm, præcise farver og uendelige kontrastforhold starter en fantasi uden grænser hos kunstneren. LG OLED evo TV’et er også vist.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York samler

verdens førende kunstmuséer for at vise

ambitiøst arbejde fra banebrydende kunstnere. Det er en

chance for at interagere med nye talenter

og nogle af kunstens vigtigste personer.

LG OLED-innovation hos CES gennem årene

Forskellige LG OLED-udstillinger og installationer hos CES er omtalt. Dette dækker CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 og CES 2025.

LG OLED TV med et farvestrålende abstrakt kunstværk på skærmen og alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 fremhævet bag det. Skarpe lys bryder frem fra processoren og TV’et, hvilket viser dets avancerede teknologi. Emblemet “Verdens førende OLED TV i 12 år” kan også ses.

Mød vores mest avancerede
OLED TV til dato

Mød vores mest avancerede <br>OLED TV til dato Se mere

*Omdia. 12 år som nr. 1 i forhold til flest solgte enheder i 2013-2024. Dette resultat skal ikke ses som en påskønnelse af LGE eller virksomhedens produkter. Besøg https://www.omdia.com/ for at få flere oplysninger.

Sammenlign OLED TV’er, og find det rigtige for dig

Sammenlign nemt funktioner side om side for at vælge det bedste TV for dig.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 produktbillede
LG OLED G5 produktbillede
LG OLED C5 produktbillede
Skærm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”), LG OLED evo (83”,77”,65”) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Størrelse Op til 97” (97”,83”,77”,65”) Op til 97” (97”,83”,77”,65”,55”,48”) Op til 83” (83”,77”,65”,55”,48”,42”)
Ægte trådløs Ægte trådløs - -
Processor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI-lysstyrkekontrol Brightness Booster Ultimate (83”,77”,65”), Brightness Booster Max (97”) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83”,77”,65”,55”), Brightness Booster Max (97”,48”) Brightness Booster (83”,77”,65”,55”)
Farve Perfekt sort, perfekt farve Perfekt sort, perfekt farve Perfekt sort, perfekt farve
AI-billede AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI-lyd AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operativsystem (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
Se mere Se mere Se mere

*Funktioner kan variere efter model. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

*Specifikationer kan variere efter model eller skærmstørrelse.

*Support til nogle funktioner kan variere efter region og land.