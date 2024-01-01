Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Luft til vand-varmepumper

LG's luft til vand-varmepumpe, THERMA V. Den sorte udendørsenhed anbringes på husets udvendige mur.

LG THERMA V

Udskift dit gamle fyr med LG THERMA V, og mindsk dit CO2-aftryk. Denne innovative opvarmningsløsning er også effektiv til et nyt hjem.

Et sort LG THERMA V-produkt er anbragt i haven omkring et hus, og en kvinde med en kasse går forbi foran det.

Nye LG-varmepumper, en ny æra begynder nu

Oplev bæredygtig opvarmning med LG THERMA V. Klik for at se hele vores kampagnehistorie.

De interne dele fra LG THERMA V-produktet anbragt på trapperne i et hus.

LG THERMA V til alle professionelle

Få mere at vide om vores professionelle oplysninger og tekniske support for LG THERMA V.

Hvad er en varmepumpe Nøglefunktioner Produktsortiment Relateret indhold
Hvad er en varmepumpe
Hvad er luft til vand-varmepumper

Varmepumpesystemet er angivet med en rød linje på indretningen i et hus med en seng, et bord og en sofa, der er tegnet i 3d.

Luft til vand-varmepumpesystem

LG THERMA V er en innovativ opvarmningsløsning til dit hjem. Ved at kombinere 20 % elektricitet og 80 % udendørsluft er det et grønt alternativ til dit gamle fyr.

Nøglefunktioner

Med et sort LG THERMA V-produkt er der en graf, som viser, at du med luft til vand-varmepumpemetoden kan spare penge i forhold til et almindeligt fyr.

Omkostningsbesparende

LG THERMA V kan nedbringe dine udgifter til energi med 60 % årligt ved at producere op til 5 gange mere energi, end den har brug for til at køre.* Få mere at vide om, hvordan du kan få hjælp til tilskud fra det offentlige for at fremtidssikre dit hjem.

* Energibesparelsen er beregnet udelukkende for opvarmning af rum med EN14825-klimadata på baggrund af 4.910 årlige driftstimer med en driftstemperatur på 35 ℃, som er baseret på gennemsnitstemperaturerne i Frankrig.

* Vi sammenligner vores data med andre på Keymark-webstedet. Det årlige energiforbrug kan afhænge af den valgte model.

* Denne variation skyldes ErP-energieffektivitet og oplyste Prated-værdier (nominel nytteeffekt). Effektivitet er baseret på et kondenserende fyr med samme årlige behov for opvarmning som LG THERMA V 16kW.

* Beregningerne er baseret på energipriserne i juni 2023 og strømsektorens kulstofintensitet i EU i 2022.

En installatør forklarer opvarmningsløsningen til et par, der står foran en LG Therma V-varmepumpe, som er anbragt udenpå et hus.

Nem installation og vedligeholdelse

LG THERMA V-varmepumpeinstallationen omfatter ikke erstatning af det eksisterende opvarmningssystem og kræver endda kun en smule vedligeholdelse, hvilket gør THERMA V til en praktisk måde at opvarme dit hjem på året rundt.

LG THERMA V-produkter er anbragt foran ydermuren på et træhus med snetildækkede landsbyer i baggrunden.

Lavt støjniveau

Oplev den ultimative komfort med LG THERMA V Monobloc. Denne effektive og diskrete opvarmningsløsning har teknologi til minimering af støj, så du ikke genererer dine naboer.

En graf viser, at R290 Monobloc mindsker CO2-udledningen med 99,7 % i forhold til den forrige model.

Miljøbevidst

LG THERMA V's avancerede teknologi kan mindske dit CO2-aftryk, mens den sikrer dig energibesparelser. Kom med på den grønne bølge ved at parre din varmepumpe med solpaneler og systemer til energilagring.

Produktsortiment

  1.
    Monobloc R32
  2. Luft/vand i split-udførelse
  3. Hydrosplit
  4. Monobloc R290