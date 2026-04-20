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LG AI Appliances-logo med gradueret AI-tekst

Mød AI Core-Tech
i LG-apparater

Animeret LG AI-symbol med sammenvævede røde og lilla graduerede linjer, som danner et hjertelignende uendelighedssymbol på en sort baggrund
Den graduerede tekst “AI til kernen” i røde til lilla toner på en sort baggrund

Core-Tech, LG’s tidstestede ingeniørarbejde siden 1998, bliver nu AI Core-Tech, der kombinerer mekanisk præcision med menneske-fokuseret følsomhed – indbegrebet af LG’s vision om “kærlig intelligens”.

Sortiment af LG-husholdningsapparater, herunder køleskabe, vaskemaskiner, tørretumblere og køkkenapparater, vises på et mørkt stadium med et gulv med et mønster som en på en printplade

Sortiment af LG-husholdningsapparater, herunder køleskabe, vaskemaskiner, tørretumblere og køkkenapparater, vises på et mørkt stadium med et gulv med et mønster som en på en printplade

En arv, som er testet af tiden

Årtiers ingeniørekspertise – bygget til ydeevne, der holder.

Ingen bekymringer

Designet til at gøre opgaver enklere og lette din daglige rutine.

Fremtidssikrede

Konstrueret til at udvikle sig med opdateringer og tilpasse sig din livsstil.

LG AI Appliances
driver hjemmets evolution

Bag hver enkelt detalje forvandler LG AI Core-Tech årtiers ekspertise til gennemtænkt handling – lærer, tilpasser sig og reagerer i hele dit hjem.

LG AI Core-Tech-chippen visualiserer intelligent databehandling med strålende kredsløbslinjer, der symboliserer, hvordan LG AI Appliances lærer, tilpasser sig og optimerer ydeevnen i hele hjemmet.

LG AI Laundry Appliances, herunder frontbetjent vaskemaskine og tørretumbler, vist på en lilla baggrund med digitale kredsløb
LG AI Laundry Appliances
LG AI Kitchen Appliances, herunder køleskab, opvaskemaskine og ovn, vist på en lilla baggrund med digitale kredsløb
LG AI Kitchen Appliances