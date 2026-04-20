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Mød AI Core-Tech
i LG-apparater
Core-Tech, LG’s tidstestede ingeniørarbejde siden 1998, bliver nu AI Core-Tech, der kombinerer mekanisk præcision med menneske-fokuseret følsomhed – indbegrebet af LG’s vision om “kærlig intelligens”.
LG AI Appliances
driver hjemmets evolution
Bag hver enkelt detalje forvandler LG AI Core-Tech årtiers ekspertise til gennemtænkt handling – lærer, tilpasser sig og reagerer i hele dit hjem.