Animeret sekvens med et LG smart-tv, der viser webOS-logoet, efterfulgt af “Se”-, “Spil”- og “Opdag”-typografi, som afsluttes med LG webOS-startskærmen, som har streaming-apps og -kanaler

Få uendelige mængder indhold med webOS

Se, spil og opdag med webOS. Over 4.000 apps til streaming og over 4.000 tilgængelige kanaler med LG Channels globalt.

*Antallet af tilgængelige apps og kanaler kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Hvad er webOSSeSpilOpdagKampagne

webOS, hjertet i LG Entertainment

webOS giver nem adgang til alt det, du holder af – i ro og mag på din skærm derhjemme.

Alt, du gerne vil se, på én skærm

Alt dit yndlingsindhold på ét sted – sport, musik, gaming, uddannelse og hjemmekontor. Med blot ét klik kommer du til lige det sted, du ønsker at være. 

Tilpas din oplevelse

Opret nemt en individuel konto til alle brugere, som hver får en personlig startskærm med skræddersyede anbefalinger af indhold, hvilket giver en mere fordybende oplevelse.

Tryk for at spille. Klar på få sekunder.

Få adgang til dine foretrukne streaming-apps med et tryk. Åbn tv-fanen i ThinQ-appen for at få adgang til Prime Video og en bred vifte af apps. Bare tryk på appen i ThinQ, hvorefter den på få sekunder afspilles på dit tv.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

*Oprettelse af konto kan være begrænset afhængigt af alder og antallet af eksisterende konti.

*Der kræves separate abonnementer for Amazon Prime og deres relaterede tjenester.

*Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com, Inc. eller dets tilknyttede selskaber.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med det prisvindende webOS Re:New Program

Få fulde opgraderinger, og oplev fordelene ved vores nye funktioner og software. webOS, som er en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, giver dig tryghed ved at beskytte dine personlige oplysninger og data.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-tv’er lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-tv’er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-tv’er lanceret i 2023 og senere modeller.

Prisvindende webOS

Prisvinderlogoer såsom CES, iF Design Award og AVForums Editors' Choice

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af noget af det, som er blevet indsendt, eller af nogle de påstande, der er blevet fremsat, og testede ikke det produkt, som prisen blev givet til.

Se flere apps

Udforsk en verden af apps, der overstiger fantasien.

*Lanceringen af visse apps sker muligvis ikke samtidig med webOS, og tilhængeligheden afhænger af regionen.

ordet “Se” vises mod en sort gradueret baggrund
Global Streaming Services

Et univers fuld af indhold, du kan udforske 

Shows, der er så fortryllende, at du ikke kan holde op med at se dem. Dyk ned i fængslende indhold på Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video og Apple TV+.

En animeret sekvens viser logoerne for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+, som svæver over en dynamisk collage af populære tv-shows, hvilket fremhæver adgangen fra et LG smart-tv til globale streaming-platforme og fordybende oplevelser.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

*Separate abonnementer er påkrævet for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime og Apple TV+ samt deres relaterede tjenester.

*Apple, Apple-logoet og Apple TV er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc, registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com, Inc. eller dets tilknyttede selskaber.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Directors cut, derhjemme 

FILMMAKER MODE™ deaktiverer udglatning af bevægelser og bevarer filmens oprindelige format – herunder billedformat, farver og billedhastighed – så du ser hver scene nøjagtig, som instruktøren havde til hensigt.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.
*Understøttelsen af FILMMAKER Mode kan være forskellig fra land til land.

LG Channels

Gratis underholdning på dit LG TV

LG Channels er indbygget i et ethvert LG smart-tv og er helt GRATIS. Her finder du hundreder af gratis live-kanaler, film som elskes af fans og eksklusivt indhold. Bare tryk på fjernbetjeningen og nyd dem – ingen gebyrer, intet besvær.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region og er med forbehold for ændringer uden varsel.

Sports Portal

Tag stadion med hjem 

Spring på hovedet ned i action med Sports Portal – hjemsted for livekampe, højdepunkter, ligatabeller og meget mere på én skærm.

Skærmen med LG TV-indstillingerne viser Sports Portal-grænsefladen. “Mit hold”-afsnittet udvides og trækkes sammen igen, efterfulgt af glat rulning ned gennem diverse sportskanaler og -indhold, der kan vælges imellem.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede for illustrative formål.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

*Understøttede ligaer og funktioner kan variere efter land.

*Denne funktion kræver en netværksforbindelse.

*For at modtage notifikationer skal du føje hold eller spillere til “Mit hold.”

Spil-tekst mod en sort gradueret baggrund
Gaming

Alle de spil, du vil have på LG TV

Spil tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid og nu XBOX.

LG TV, som viser skærmen med gaming-portalen og ruller ned gennem tilgængelige spil og funktioner. Videoen viser en bruger, som navigerer til menuen med indstillinger til venstre, hvor ses diverse gaming-muligheder, herunder GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Xbox.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloudspil og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse gaming-tjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region og er med forbehold for ændringer uden varsel.

*Separate abonnementer kan være påkrævet.

*Afhængigt af spillet kan det være nødvendigt at forbinde en gamepad, en mus eller et tastatur.

*Kompatibilitet med GeForce NOW kan afhænge af gamepad-producenten og specifikationerne. Se listen over understøttede gamepads på: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Spiltjenester kan ophøre efter udbyderens skøn.

Fitness

Din fitness-makker

Uanset, om du foretrækker yoga eller meditation, kan du finde sjov og effektiv workout på LG TV.

En kvinde motionerer mens hun ser videoer med workout på et LG TV med diverse fitness-indhold, såsom yoga og meditation, der stryger henover skærmen og viser LG TV som en alsidig fitness-partner.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region og er med forbehold for ændringer uden varsel.

*Separate abonnementer kan være påkrævet.

Opdag-tekst mod en sort gradueret baggrund
Learning

Sjov læring på den store skærm 

Pinkfong-logo vises foran et LG TV
Pinkfong

Syng, spil og lær med Baby Shark og familien på den sjove undervisningsplatform Pinkfong.

ABCmouse-logo vises foran et LG TV
ABCmouse

ABCmouse sætter skub i kærlighed til læring med over 10.000 læringsaktiviteter til børn i alderen 2-8.

PlayKids+-logo vises foran et LG TV
PlayKids+

Videoer, sange og spil lavet af eksperter til børn i alderen 2-12 gør læring sjovt i alle aldre.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region og er med forbehold for ændringer uden varsel.

*Separate abonnementer kan være påkrævet.

Et LG smart-tv omgivet af gaveæsker og indkøbsposer, hvilket viser de særlige tilbud og eksklusive streaming-begivenheder på webOS, som kun er tilgængelige i begrænset tid.

Få særtilbud på webOS

Tilbud og streaming-begivenheder i begrænset tid – det hele sker på webOS.

Få særtilbud på webOS Få mere at vide

Vores valg til dig

To skærme viser vigtige funktioner: Den ene viser LG AI Magic Remote mærket “webOS til AI”, mens den anden fremhæver alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 med teksten “alpha AI Processor” nedenunder.

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Den næste generation af LG AI TV Få mere at vide