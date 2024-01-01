Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Et billede af en LG Soundbar med OLED C-serien

LG SoundBar SC9S

Billede og lyd i perfekt harmoni

Oplev mere fordybende lyd i et design uden overgange

Billede og lyd i perfekt harmoni Få mere at vide

Hvorfor LG soundbar?

Visning oppefra af LG Soundbars centerhøjttaler, der sender lyden opad.

LG Soundbar 

Mød den ultimative soundbar,
som dit LG TV fortjener

Mød den ultimative soundbar,<br>som dit LG TV fortjener Læs mere
Et billede af et LG TV og en LG Soundbar i et sort rum, hvorpå der vises en musikalsk optræden. Små, hvide dråber symboliserer lydbølger, der skyder opad og fremad fra soundbaren som et vandfald.

Centerkanal sender lyd OP

Du kommer i lydbilledernes epicenter

Et billede af et LG TV og en LG Soundbar i en stue, hvor der vises en musikalsk optræden. Hvide lydbølger lavet af små dråber projiceres ud af soundbaren, mens de danner en løkke omkring sofaen og rummet for at symbolisere surround sound.

9.1.5ch surround sound

Fortryllende lyd overalt

Et billede af et LG TV og en LG Soundbar i en stue, hvor der vises en musikalsk optræden. Små, hvide dråber laver lydbølger, der skyder opad og fremad fra soundbaren og projiceres ud af TV'et, hvilket symboliserer TV-højttalernes unikke tonale paletter, når de kombineres med soundbaren.

WOW Orchestra

En duet med dit LG TV's lyd

Lyd

Vælg mellem de nyeste modeller fra LGs brede udvalg af lydsystemer. Du finder blandt andet Hifi stereoanlæg med højttalere, der giver en ekstraordinær musikoplevelse og dockingstationer med et pænt og stilrent design.

Lær mere