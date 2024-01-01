Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Znajdź najlepszą parę LG Soundbar i LG TV

Alt, du behøver vide, før du køber et tv

Vores vejledning giver dig alle de oplysninger, du har brug for til at kunne vælge det rette tv til dit rum, som giver dig en bedre oplevelse, når du ser tv, og passer til din livsstil.

AI TV, 4K TV, OLED evo, QNED evo og andre ord drejer rundt i en variation af farver.

Hvad er den rette størrelse tv til
dit rum?

Få mest ud af at se tv med tv'er på 75" og derover.

Se mere

Hvad er god tv-billedkvalitet?

Din komplette vejledning til LG OLED evo-, LG QNED evo-, LG NanoCell-, 4K-, and 8K-tv'er – alle sammen på ét sted.

Få mere at vide om skærme Få mere at vide om opløsning

Hvad er det bedste livstils-tv til dig?

Find det bedste tv, der er synkroniseret med din smag – uanset, om du elsker biograffilm, spil eller design.

Se mere

hvordan forbedrer AI-tv'er smart-tv'er?

Oplev et smartere tv, dedikeret til dig.

Se mere