Stilfuld stue in en penthouselejlighed. Smuk udsigt til by gennem vinduet. En mand sidder på sofaen og ser indhold på et vægmonteret tv.

Hvad er det bedste livstils-tv til dig?

Uanset, hvilken livsstil du har, findes der LG TV'er, som er skabt til dig. Fra indhold af høj kvalitet, såsom biograffilm, gaming og sport til det bedste design – opdag et LG TV, som passer til dig.

Hvordan får du den bedste oplevelse med at se sport på dit tv?

Sport har høj hastighed. Du har brug for et stort tv, som leverer glatte bevægelser uden at de bliver udtværede, lader dig fordybe dig helt i, hvad der sker og holder dig opdateret om dine favorithold og statistikker, så du aldrig går glip af noget.

Vælg et LG TV, hvis du vil have fuldstændig fordybelse i, hvad der sker

Sammenligning side og side af en frame fra et baseballspil. I den side, som er mærket almindelig, er der masser af bevægelsessløring rundt om spillerens baseballbat og baseballen. I den anden side, som er mærket LG OLED evo, opfanges bevægelserne perfekt uden sløring.

ClearMR certified by VESA

LG OLED evo er en VESA Certified ClearMR-skærm, der sikrer at hvert billede er klart og skarpt uden udtværede pixels, selv i hurtige scener.⁴

Fuld fordybelse på en stor skala

Ultrastore LG-tv’er tilbyder fordybende oplevelser på tværs af flere forskellige størrelser, op til 100".

En familie er samlet omkring deres Ultrastore LG-tv, hvorpå de ser en spændende fodboldkamp.

Gå aldrig glip af et vigtigt sportsøjeblik – få et LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Lav en personlig hjemmeside til sport. Få adgang til apps med streaming af sport og Youtube-klips med højdepunkter. Med livekampe, ligatabeller og dine favoritholds kampe samlet på én skærm.² ⁵

Brugergrænsefladen i Sports Portal vises, hvor det ses, hvordan en bruger kan registrere sine hold, og hvordan indhold organiseres, så det er mere praktisk for en sportsfan.

Sportsmeddelelse

Registrer dine favorithold, og modtag sportsmeddelelser for at holde dig opdateret om alt, der sker, fra kampresultater til videohøjdepunkter fra kampene.

Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit tv med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder gennem Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger og få gnidningsfri multiskærmsunderholdning.⁶

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på TV’et. På TV’et vises en basketballkamp, og i siden ses den spejlede skærm, som viser spillerstatistik.

Find dit bedste tv til at se sport på

Sammenlign nemt funktioner side om side for at vælge det bedste tv til dig.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
LG OLED G5 produktbillede
OLED G5
LG OLED C5-produktbillede
OLED C5
LG QNED85-produktbillede
QNED85
SkærmLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
StørrelseOp til 97" (97", 83", 77", 65")Op til 83" (83", 77", 65")Op til 100" (100", 86", 75", 65")
BevægelseClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling i 4KAI Super Upscaling i 4KAI Super Upscaling i 4K
Operativsystem (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, SportsmeddelelsewebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, SportsmeddelelsewebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sportsmeddelelse
¹Funktioner kan afhænge af modellen og skærmstørrelsen. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

 

²Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

 

³Understøttelse af nogle funktioner kan variere efter region og land.

 

⁴clearMR er et certificeringsprogram fra VESA til evaluering af skærmens ydeevne ift. bevægelsessløring. 

  Understøttelse af denne funktion kan være forskellig fra model til model. ClearMR 10000: Certificeret for LG OLED G5(83", 77", 65", 55"). 

  ClearMR 9000: Certificeret for LG OLED M5(83", 77", 65"), LG OLED G5(48"), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Tilgængeligt indhold (herunder sportskanaler) og apps kan afhænge af liga, land og region. Særskilte abonnementer er nødvendige for hver sportsapp og deres relaterede tjenester.

 

⁶Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme. 

  Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande. 

  Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.